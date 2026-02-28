Blue Jet Healthcare Unit In Anakapalle Gets Rs 2,300 Cr Unit

State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for Blue Jet Healthcare Limited unit near Rambilli mandal in Anakapalle district on February 28.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said that progress was at a brisk pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and N Chandrababu Naidu in the State.

He said: “In Andhra Pradesh, NAMO stands for Naidu and Modi. It’s not double engine circar in AP. It is double engine bullet train circar that runs in the State,” said Lokesh.

Expansion by Blue Jet was a good initiative, he said.

Blue Jet is establishing its pharmaceutical intermediates and contract development manufacturing unit in the district with an investment of Rs 2,300 crore. It generates over 1,700 jobs.

