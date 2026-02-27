Tollywood Celebrity Cricket League Set for Vizag Matches

Tollywood Celebrity Cricket League competitions will be held at the ACA-VDCA Stadium at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam on February 28 and March 1, according to actors Srikanth and Tarun.

At a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on February 27, the actors, along with other stars like Sudheer Babu, Omkar, Ashwin Babu, Ayyappa Sharma, Prince, Qayyum, Prabhu, ETV Prabhakar, Nikhil, Samrat, Nandakishore, Pawan Sai, and Samba gave details of the cricket competition.

According to them, a total of 110 celebrities from seven teams, two each with Tollywood actors and TV actors, and one team each with police, bureaucrats, and politicians, will participate in the competitions.

The income generated through the matches will be used for the education of poor children and charity programmes besides contributing to the CM relief fund.

The people of Visakhapatnam can watch the matches free of cost, the actors said.

Speaking on the occasion, Celebrity League organiser Rambabu said the celebrity matches were designed on the lines of IPL.

The Tollywood Celebrity Cricket League poster was released on the occasion.

Also read: Thotlakonda Buddhist complex interpretation centre coming up

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.