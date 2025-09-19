Vizag is buzzing this September and October. There’s a diverse line-up of new Hemachandra concerts, sports tournaments and art exhibitions. Notable highlights include Hemachandra’s Electroverse Live Concert, one of 2025’s most-awaited shows. Bringing a spectacular musical experience to the city. In sports, Vizag plays host to the curtain-raiser of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 on August 29th. Several key ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup matches from September 30 to November 2 will be drawing national attention with packed stadiums. On the cultural front, multiple art and fashion exhibitions are scheduled, such as the Vizag Fashion Exhibition at Novotel, RK Beach. This exhibition will start from September 19–20, alongside festive special exhibitions and creative showcases at major hotels and venues across the city. These events offer the finest blend of entertainment, athletic excitement, and artistic inspiration for Vizag’s vibrant community this season.

Here’s a little briefing on the Top Events in Vizag September & October 2025:

Musical Extravaganza: Concerts That Light Up Vizag

This September and October, Vizag transforms into a stage for music lovers, especially for Hemachandra fans. The city will be hosting grand concerts that fuse tradition with modern beats. One of the biggest musical highlights is the Hemachandra Electroverse Live Concert, scheduled for October 2025. It promises a night of energetic performances and soulful melodies by leading regional talents. Amit Tandon, a well-known stand-up artist, will also be bringing a fresh blend of music and comedy to Vizag. These top events in Vizag are sure to draw fans to lively club venues for memorable entertainment. Residents and visitors can look forward to more open-air music festivals near RK Beach, where artists and bands perform against the scenic backdrop of the coastline, turning evenings into unforgettable parties by the sea.

Sporting Spirit: Tournaments Raising the Bar

Sports ignite Vizag’s community every autumn. This year, too, several high-profile events will be drawing crowds from across India. The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 kicks off at the city’s Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, giving fans the chance to watch national kabaddi stars battle on the mat. Certain events in Vizag are exclusively for athletics enthusiasts. The Vizag Half Marathon begins on October 12th at GITAM University, offering races ranging from 3K to 21K and welcoming runners of all ages and backgrounds. Football and cricket lovers are equally thrilled, as Vizag hosts five ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup matches starting October 12th. All these events will be adding global sporting flair to the schedule. Besides major leagues, local sports clubs stage weekend tournaments for badminton and tennis, fostering young talent and encouraging families to cheer on future champions.

Artistic Inspiration: Exhibitions Celebrating Creativity

Art and fashion exhibitions have become a staple of Vizag’s cultural calendar. These events in Vizag help nurture local talent and provide a platform for showcasing cutting-edge creative trends. The Vizag Fashion Exhibition, showcasing contemporary fashion by Indian designers, is set to run at Novotel, RK Beach, on September 19–20. These events attract fashionistas and shoppers seeking the latest ethnic and fusion styles. The Dusshera Special Exhibition Sale, held from September 19 to 21, offers a kaleidoscope of jewellery, handloom, paintings, home décor, and festive gifts—all created by gifted artists and entrepreneurs from Vizag and beyond. The art lovers in Vizag, interested in traditional crafts, can look forward to ongoing exhibitions in venues around the city, where terracotta, wood carvings, and tribal artwork are presented, celebrating the heritage and imagination of Vizag’s artisan community.

Culinary & Lifestyle Events: Food, Business, and More

No season in Vizag is complete without food festivals; these events in Vizag bring a new vigour to the city. The city had already witnessed the Vizag Food Festival, serving seafood specialities, authentic Andhra dishes, and fusion fare. It now welcomes November with the Vizag International SME Business Expo. Events like these exhibitions help in connecting entrepreneurs and creative professionals for business networking and innovation. Dozens of lifestyles and flea market exhibitions round out the lineup, making these top events in Vizag the place to sample fun, flavours, and fashion throughout the coming months.

To summarise, the city’s calendar is packed with some of the top events, ranging from electrifying concerts and major sports tournaments to vibrant art and fashionable Vizag exhibitions. These events unite community and culture, promising fun, inspiration, and celebration for every resident and visitor in the city. However, those who like cosy spaces and indoors to spend their time relaxing and unwinding can surely check out these fun activities in Vizag.

