Enemies-to-lovers is a popular trope in mainstream media, which has a huge following. There is everything in this trope – sarcastic yet electrifying banter, competitive yet petty rivalry, hopeful yet devastating romance, and the oh moment, where the characters realise their love for each other, after a dramatic and angry confession (bonus points if it’s in the rain). Telugu cinema has gained recognition on the international stage, with sensational hits such as Bahubali, RRR, and more. Romance is another genre, like action, that Telugu cinema has delivered consistently through the years. Here are the top 9 Telugu enemies-to-lovers movies that you can watch!

1. Uyyala Jampala

Soori and Umadevi have grown up beside each other, always quarrelling and fighting. But after a major incident occurs in their lives, they are confronted with the truth that they have always loved each other.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Subramanyam for Sale

Subramanyam meets Seetha in the US after she gets duped by her boyfriend. Seetha’s family asks her to return home with her husband. Subramanyam agrees to take the role of Seetha’s husband for substantial money, where things take a hilarious turn.

OTT Platforms: Amazon MX Player, JioHotstar

3. Tholi Prema (2018)

Aditya, an outgoing guy, falls in love with Varsha, an introvert. Due to misunderstandings, the couple broke up and have continued their lives. However, their paths align once again, where their repressed emotions lead their behaviour.

OTT Platforms: Sun NXT, JioHotstar, Zee 5

4. Kushi (2001)

Madhu and Sidhu study in the same college, and they help their friends who are in a relationship. The duo often get into arguments due to misunderstandings with each other and realise that they are in love soon.

OTT Platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

5. Manmadhudu

Abhiram works as a manager at his advertising agency. He hates women for a mysterious reason. The chairman, Abhiram’s uncle, appoints a talented Harika as the assistant manager of the company. Abhiram is hellbent on making Harika’s life miserable by mistreating her. After a series of incidents occur, Abhiram rediscovers love through Harika’s fresh approach to life.

OTT Platforms: JioHotstar, YouTube

6. 100% Love

Balu and Mahalakshmi fall in love with each other but get separated due to their clashing egos. Several years later, a family emergency forces the estranged couple to confront their feelings for each other.

OTT Platforms: JioHotstar, YouTube

7. Mallishwari (2004)

Mallishwari is a young heiress who is on the run from her scheming relatives who want to kill her. In the quaint coastal town of Visakhapatnam, she finds an unlikely protector, Prasad, who falls in love with her.

OTT Platforms: YouTube, JioHotstar, Zee 5

8. Mr Perfect

Vicky doesn’t like compromises. He cancels his engagement with his childhood friend, Priya, after learning she is compromising her life for him. He finds a connection with Maggie, who thinks like him. The real essence of the movie begins when Vicky meets Maggie’s family, where he learns the value of compromising in life.

OTT Platforms: SunNXT, JioHotstar

9. Happy

Madhumathi is a final-year MBBS student, and her influential politician father tries to arrange her marriage to a powerful man due to a misunderstanding. Bunny, who is a pizza delivery boy, is responsible for the misunderstanding. He attempts to resolve the misunderstanding by marrying Madhumathi so that she can continue her studies. The duo fall into a chaotic routine, where they realise that they are in love.

OTT Platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon MX Player

Watch these top 9 Telugu enemies-to-lovers romantic movies to feel the butterflies flutter, overflowing emotions, and a lot of laughter. So, what are you waiting for? Start streaming these entertaining romantic Telugu movies now!

