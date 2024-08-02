Savouring the huge success of Kalki 2898 AD, the team of its production unit (Vyjayanthi Movies), has announced a bumper offer for cinegoers. Sharing its joy on a social media platform, the team, in a token of appreciation, has announced that people can watch the blockbuster movie of Kalki 2898 AD for just Rs 100 in theatres across India from 2 August. This offer is valid for one week only.

Released across the globe on 27 June, the multi-lingual film has created a collection tsunami at the box-office and found place in the list of top three highest grossing Telugu movies.

Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Deepika Padukone, the big-ticket movie has far collected over Rs 1,100 crore worldwide creating records.

Directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, the Rs 600-crore budget venture has set a record in North America by grossing 18 million dollars. It stands next to Bahubali 2, which tops the list by crossing the collection of over 20 million dollars in North America.

Described as a visual wonder by cine critics, the sci-fi epic drama drew plaudits from across the globe making the Telugu cinema pride. With Kalki tickets being sold for Rs 100, the theatres that are screening one of the industry hits are likely to witness more footfall.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu