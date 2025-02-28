In Goa, the focus has shifted from its overcrowded, overhyped tourist destinations to the quieter nooks in South Goa. One such town that’s garnering some attention is Mormugao, and a closer look might make it obvious to any Vizagite that the place shares some striking similarities with Vizag! Both are home to natural harbors, naval history, and scenic beaches that make them fascinating destinations. But how similar are they really? Let’s take a deep dive into what makes Mormugao feel like the Visakhapatnam of the west coast.

A Tale of Two Harbours

Mormugao Port, one of India’s oldest, has been a key player in maritime trade since 1888. Thanks to its deep natural harbor, it remains Goa’s most significant port. On the east coast, Visakhapatnam Port, commissioned in 1933, stands as Andhra Pradesh’s only major natural harbor. Flanked by Dolphin’s Nose Hill and Ross Hill, Vizag’s harbor features three distinct sections—the Outer, Inner, and Fishing Harbours—each playing a crucial role in the city’s economy.

Echoes of World War II

Both cities bear historical imprints from World War II. Mormugao was the site of Operation Creek, where British commandos targeted the German ship Ehrenfels, suspected of transmitting intel to enemy submarines. The wreckage of this ship remained in the harbor until recent years.

Meanwhile, Vizag’s coastline witnessed its own wartime action when the Japanese submarine RO-110 was sunk by Allied forces in 1944. The wreckage, resting on the seabed off the Vizag coast, serves as a silent reminder of the city’s role in global conflicts.

Aviation and Naval Museums

For those interested in maritime and aviation history, both cities offer intriguing museums. Mormugao’s Naval Aviation Museum—one of its kind in Asia—displays aircraft, engines, and exhibits tracing the evolution of India’s naval air power.

Visakhapatnam boasts the TU-142M Aircraft Museum, featuring a Soviet-era aircraft that served the Indian Navy for nearly three decades. Located right across from the Kursura Submarine Museum, it offers visitors an immersive experience, complete with VR rides and detailed exhibits on naval aviation.

Sandy Shores

If there’s one thing these cities truly share, it’s their love for the sea. Mormugao’s Baina Beach is a peaceful retreat, framed by palm trees, rocky outcrops, and even a Hanuman temple. Adventure seekers can enjoy boat tours, underwater sea walks, and more.

While Vizag’s beaches, like RK Beach and Rushikonda, are known for their sunrises, Mormugao offers something Vizag cannot—sunsets over the Arabian Sea. For those who enjoy unwinding by the shore, this alone makes it a worthy getaway.

Exploring Mormugao Beyond The Beach

Mormugao isn’t just about its port and beaches. Visitors can explore the historic Mormugao Fort, dating back to the 17th century, or take in panoramic views from Pilot Point at Headland Sada. The Japanese Garden, with its serene setting, is another hidden gem.

For those craving a little adventure, Pequeno Island (also known as Bat Island) is a short boat ride away. Its vibrant coral reefs and rich marine life make it perfect for snorkeling and scuba diving.

Should You Visit Mormugao?

If you love Vizag but want a change of scene without losing that coastal charm, Mormugao is an excellent pick. It’s quieter than Goa’s bustling tourist hubs and offers a unique blend of history, nature, and relaxation. Plus, with Ayurvedic massages and local handicrafts to shop for, there’s plenty to experience beyond the shore.

So, is Mormugao the Visakhapatnam of the west coast? It certainly feels like a long-lost sibling—one with a sunset view, a Portuguese past, and a whole lot of Goan soul.

