Ramadan is here, and for foodies in Vizag, that means one thing—Haleem season! This rich, slow-cooked delicacy, made with meat, wheat, lentils, ghee, and dry fruits, is a staple during the holy month. If you’re craving a hearty bowl of Haleem, here are some spots where you can get your fix in Visakhapatnam.

1. Dil Se Hyderabadi Haleem

A favorite among Vizag’s Haleem lovers, this stall at Jagadamba has been serving up deliciousness for eight years. Started by ‘Haleem Master’ Sheik Zuber, it initially offered only Chicken Haleem, but thanks to overwhelming demand, Mutton Haleem is now on the menu too! This year, they’ve also introduced Kaddu Kheer for a sweet touch to your meal.

Location: Near MLCP, Jagadamba

Chicken Haleem: Rs 120 (Small), Rs 200 (Medium), Rs 350 (Family Pack)

Mutton Haleem: Rs 180 (Small), Rs 350 (Medium), Rs 600 (Family Pack)

2. Lazeez Pista Haleem Point

This stall, set up every Ramadan near Dolphin Hotel, is a must-visit for its rich, aromatic Haleem. The owner, a businessman from Guntur, has been bringing his signature flavors to Vizag since 2017.

Along with Chicken and Mutton Haleem, you’ll also find mutton paya, biryani, tandoori, and kebabs served with rumali roti.

Location: Beside Dolphin Hotel

Chicken Haleem: Rs 150 (Regular), Rs 260 (Parcel)

Mutton Haleem: Rs 180 (Regular), Rs 320 (Parcel)

3. Paradise Biryani

If you’re looking for premium Haleem made with pure ghee and a focus on quality and hygiene, Paradise is the place to be. Slow-cooked to perfection, their Haleem is rich in flavor and served with an added perk—order through the Paradise Biryani app, and you’ll get a free biryani coupon!

Location: VIP Road

Chicken Haleem: Rs 275 (Regular), Rs 699 (Family Pack)

Mutton Haleem: Rs 325 (Regular), Rs 889 (Family Pack)

4. Zeeshan Haleem

Bringing the flavors of Hyderabad to Vizag, Zeeshan Haleem is known for its creamy texture and bold, spicy kick. If you’re craving authentic Hyderabadi Haleem, this is the place to check out!

Location: Opposite Chitralaya, Jagadamba Junction

Chicken Haleem: Rs 175 (300 ml + 250 ml coke), Rs 275 (500 ml + 250 ml coke)

Mutton Haleem: Rs 249 (300 ml + 250 ml coke), Rs 399 (500 ml + 250 ml coke)

A seasonal delight, this dish is one that must be enjoyed while it is available. So, which of these favourite Haleem spots in Visakhapatnam are you heading to first? Comment below and let us know!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.