The ‘Ramzan Special’ stall to satiate your Haleem cravings in Vizag

Come the month of Ramadan, and foodies in the city can be seen gearing up to feast on gastronomic delights that are special to this month. This is when local food takes the sidelines as a majority of Vizag can be seen craving for haleem and biryani. Numerous stalls serving this very popular Middle Eastern dish get lined up, and one such place that attracts quite a crowd is that of Mohammad Bashi.

A businessman from Guntur, he has been coming to Vizag a week before the holy month of Ramadan for two years. His famous haleem stall adjacent to Dolphin Hotel is called ‘Lazeez Pista Haleem’, which offers some delicious food.

The offering

While the famed haleem of chicken and mutton must definitely be tried, the stall also serves biryani, tandoori and kebabs with rumali roti. With options for the Chinese food lovers, dessert connoisseurs mustn’t miss the wide range of mouth-watering “qubani-ka-meetha” and “double-ka-meetha”. Additionally, the “kaddu ka halwa”, “gajar ka halwa” and the very colourful falooda with ice-cream are must-tries.

A typical day for Bashi starts early in the morning at 7 AM. He gets the stoves fired up to start preparing haleem which usually takes around seven to eight hours. They start serving biryani and kebabs from lunchtime while the haleem sales start from four in the evening. Business goes on till 11 PM. Every year the stall is set up four days before the start of the Ramadan month and due to the demand, sales go on till five days after Eid ul Fitr.

‘Lazeez Pista haleem’ is keeping up with digitisation and is going cashless. Payment options like credit/ debit card, Paytm and PhonePe are available to the foodies that throng this stall.

Ramana, a very satisfied regular at the stall says, “I come here with my family every day and we enjoy eating haleem and biryani. My kids love the Falooda as it is so colourful and refreshing.”

Seeing the increasing number of haleem stalls popping up every year, Vizag has certainly proven its love for this Ramadan delicacy. For the truest to its taste haleem, one must surely visit the stall at Saraswati junction.