The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a major employment initiative for job seekers across the state. Minister Nara Lokesh revealed that an extensive job fair will be held in Visakhapatnam, offering more than 10,000 job opportunities. This large-scale career fair is set to take place at GITAM University and aims to connect aspiring professionals with leading companies in various industries.

Key Highlights of the Job Fair

Event Location: GITAM University, Visakhapatnam

Event Dates: March 5 & 6, 2025

Job Openings: Over 10,000 vacancies

Companies Participating: 49 top-tier IT & IT-enabled service companies

Eligibility: Graduates from 2004 to 2025 in streams like Technology, Arts, Science, ITI, Polytechnic, and Diploma

Registration Deadline: March 3, 2025

Application Mode: Online

Organizers and Collaboration

This job fair is a joint effort by National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), AP Higher Education Council, and AP Skill Development Corporation.

These organizations aim to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers, ensuring better employment opportunities for Andhra Pradesh’s youth.

Minister Nara Lokesh’s Statement

🚀 Andhra’s Biggest Career Fair is Here! 🚀 Join the NASSCOM PRIME CAREER FAIR & unlock 10,000+ job opportunities with 49 top IT & ITES companies! 🌟 📅 Date: 5th–6th March 2025

📍 Venue: GITAM University, Vizag

✅ Eligibility: 2024 & 2025 pass-outs (Tech, Arts,… pic.twitter.com/SA35QfKgFF — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) February 27, 2025

Minister Nara Lokesh, via his official social media, urged job seekers to register early, as applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. He also released an official poster for the event, reinforcing the government’s commitment to reducing unemployment and improving skill development.

The Visakhapatnam Job Fair is an excellent opportunity for job seekers to connect with reputed companies and kick-start their careers. This initiative showcases the government’s commitment to skill development and employment generation.

If you’re looking for career opportunities, make sure to register and attend this career-boosting event. Stay updated through official announcements for further details.

