March is just a day away, and the OTT platforms are gearing up for new releases this week. Different genres are released, including crime, suspense, thriller, rom-com, and much more, making it a month of anticipation for movie and series enthusiasts.

Here’s your cheat sheet for all the new and upcoming March OTT releases!

Daredevil: Born Again (JioHotstar)

An excellent lawyer by day, a vigilante by night. This is the life of Matt Murdock, who is trying his best to fight the law, be it legally or illegally.

Because after all, the Devil’s work is never done.

Streaming from: March 4th

The Leopard (Netflix)

Set against the backdrop of the revelation in 1860s Sicily, this extravagant series tells the gripping story of a Sicilian prince and his aristocratic family trapped against the revolution, their family prestige, and the changing political situation.

Streaming from: March 5th

Picture This (Amazon Prime Video)

Pia desires to remain single while making a life out of her dream, photography. Pia’s sister becomes her matchmaker to make her realise love’s true value and everything goes to flames when Pia’s ex enters the picture.

Streaming from: March 6th

Delicious (Netflix)

After a dramatic turn of events, a young hotel worker gets hired by a rich German family as a domestic helper. Things change in a way that the heads of the family don’t want to, but have to deal with.

Streaming from: March 7th

The Waking Of A Nation (Sony LIV)

A must-watch among the new OTT releases next week, this Indian historical series details the conspiracy behind the devastating Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which happened on April 13th, 1919. Follow Kantilal Sahni as he works to uncover the hidden agenda which claimed thousands of innocent lives.

Streaming from: March 7th

Nadaaniyan (Netflix)

Fake dating has always been a beloved genre of romance movies. This movie explores the arrangement between a rich South Delhi hottie and an overachieving boy, and how things will turn out after real feelings come into play.

This is the debut movie of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who are set to make us fall in love with this film!

Streaming from: March 7th

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden (Netflix)

This docu-series explores the elaborate manhunt that America had conducted to catch the perpetrator of the 9/11 incident, Osama bin Laden. This series will explore the detailed aspects from the inception of the plan, its execution, and the aftermath, featuring rare footage and more.

Streaming from: March 10th

The Wheel of Time, Season Three (Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the international best-selling book Wheel of Time, this series has returned for another season. The Forsake are on the trail of the heroes of the Light and have to navigate their course of curbing the Darkness from gaining total control of Rand while exploring their strengths and fates.

Streaming from: March 13th

Adolescence (Netflix)

This four-part drama series follows the brutal account of a 13-year-old boy who is a prime suspect in the murder of a classmate. The boy’s family, the detective in charge, and the therapist, grapple with the details to understand what happened.

Streaming from: March 13th

Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

Dope Thief is an American crime series that is based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name. Longtime pals work together and pose as DEA agents to rob a house that is located in the countryside. This turns out to be the biggest mistake of their lives as they encounter life-and-death situations to reveal a hidden narcotic enterprise.

Streaming from: March 14th

The Good American Family (JioHotstar)

Based on real stories, this series, The Good American Family, centres around a family that adopts a girl, who has many secrets surrounding her.

Streaming from: March 19th

The Residence (Netflix)

Another series from Shondaland, The Residence, is about the world-famous mansion, the White House, where a murder makes all the guests and staff of a State dinner suspects.

Streaming from: March 20th

Kanneda (JioHotstar)

Kanneda is set in the 90s in Canada where an ambitious Punjabi immigrant fights through racism and discrimination to fuel his passion through songs. During this ongoing battle, he gets involved in dangerous gangs, that threaten his peace.

Streaming from: March 21st

Holland (Amazon Prime Video)

Holland’s life is perfect, with a son and a loving husband, there is nothing more she can ask for.

This perfect illusion falls apart and Holland starts to suspect that her husband might not be flawless after all.

Streaming from: March 27th

Number One on the Call Sheet (Apple TV+)

This docu-series surrounds the life of Black artists who redefined the standards of acting as they unveil their secrets, breakthroughs, hopes, and aspirations for cinema.

Streaming from: March 28th

With these new OTT movies and series releases in March, there are many options for limitless entertainment for the month starting next week! So, what are you waiting for? Grab a snack and add these entertaining releases to your watchlist!

