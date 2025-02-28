It is officially the weekend, which is really just another way of saying its time to put on your comfiest loungewear, roll around in bed, order in lunch, and immerse yourself in entertainment! In this time of relaxation, why go out of your way to scour different corners of the internet to find something new to watch? We’ve got the ultimate list of 31 new OTT releases this week right here!

This week brought hits like Sankranthi Vasthunnam, a Telugu action comedy and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a well-received Christmas movie to streaming platforms, but that’s not all! Thrillers also dominated the new OTT releases this week, with spine-chillingly exciting titles like The Wasp, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Friday Nights at Freddy’s and more. The list also has its fair share of lighthearted watches, with titles like Dil Dosti Aur Dogs, Emoji, and more. Take a look at the new movies and web series on OTT this week:

1. Dabba Cartel Season 1 (Web Series)

In Mumbai, five women run a successful dabba (tiffin) service, secretly operating a dangerous drug cartel beneath its facade. As they climb the ranks of the underworld, they must navigate betrayals, rival gangs, and law enforcement threats to keep their empire intact.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. The Wasp (Movie)

Two estranged friends uncover a deceptive and perilous scheme that changes their lives forever. Spanish director Guillem Morales presents a gripping psychological thriller filled with unexpected depth and interpretation.

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

3. House of David Season 1 (Web Series)

This American historical drama follows King Saul, whose arrogance leads to his downfall. Under divine direction, he anoints an unlikely teenage outcast as the new ruler. David embarks on a journey of destiny, facing love, loss, and violence along the way.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Counterstrike (Mexican Movie)

What begins as a shopping trip to the US-Mexico border turns into a hostage rescue mission when a Sicario hit squad ambushes five friends. Unbeknownst to their attackers, these friends are elite military operatives known as the “Murcielagos.”

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Suzhal: The Vortex 2 (Web Series)

Returning to Kaalipattanam during the annual Ashtakaali festival, Sub-Inspector Sakkarai investigates the murder of a veteran activist lawyer. As eight young women emerge as suspects, the case spirals into a web of hidden motives and long-buried secrets.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s (Movie)

A troubled security guard takes a job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, only to discover eerie secrets lurking within. Over five nights, he unravels the sinister truth about the haunted establishment. A must-watch among the new movies on OTT this week!

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Love Under Construction (Web Series)

A young man sets out to build his dream home but finds his plans derailed by an unexpected romance, leading to heartwarming and unforeseen twists. Don’t miss this sweet highlight from the new web series on OTT this week!

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

8. Berlin ER Season 1 (Web Series)

Seeking a fresh start after personal turmoil, a young doctor takes charge of the chaotic emergency room in one of Berlin’s toughest hospitals.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

9. Dil Dosti Aur Dogs (Movie)

This heartfelt film explores how the presence—or absence—of pet dogs transforms the lives and relationships of various individuals. If you’re a pet person, this is one of the new movies on OTT that you must add to your watchlist.

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

10. Madraskaaran (Movie)

A minor dispute between two strangers escalates into a life-changing conflict, showcasing how a small incident can reshape perceptions and alter destinies.

OTT Platform: Aha

11. Full Swing (Documentary)

An inside look at professional golfers as they navigate the intense highs and lows of a demanding competitive season, both on and off the course.

OTT Platform: Netflix

12. Miss Italia Mustn’t (Documentary)

Beneath the glamour of Miss Italia, director Patrizia Mirigliani fights to keep the iconic beauty pageant alive amidst scandals and evolving beauty ideals.

OTT Platform: Netflix

13. Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai (Movie)

A mortuary driver must transport an old man’s body to a remote village, but his journey is fraught with unexpected challenges.

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

14. Nickel Boys (Movie)

Elwood Curtis’ aspirations are shattered when he’s sent to Nickel Academy, a brutal reform school in the Jim Crow South. There, he forms an unlikely bond with Turner, who offers hard-won survival tactics.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

15. Vidaamuyarchi (Movie)

A couple’s trip takes a dark turn when the wife vanishes. As the husband frantically searches for her, an unseen adversary throws obstacles in his path.

OTT Platform: Netflix

16. Running Point (Web Series)

A former party girl unexpectedly inherits her family’s pro basketball team and must prove she has what it takes to lead. Starring Kate Hudson, this new web series was one of the releases that made the most noise on OTT this week!

OTT Platform: Netflix

17. Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 (Web Series)

Four suburban garden club members get entangled in murder and mayhem as they navigate the pursuit of their horticultural dreams.

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

18. Operation Raavan (Movie)

As a serial killer targets brides, a wealthy heir infiltrates a news channel, setting the stage for a gripping face-off between hunter and hunted.

OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

19. Emoji (Movie)

Aadhav and Deeksha, a spirited couple, face an emotional crossroads as passion threatens to pull them apart. Can love bring them back together?

OTT Platform: Aha

20. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Movie)

Lydia Deetz returns, but this time, it’s her daughter who unwittingly reopens the infamous Beetlejuice portal. With his name spoken three times, chaos once again spills into the world of the living.

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

21. Family Guy Season 3 (Animated Web Series)

Peter Griffin, despite his best intentions, constantly lands in hilarious misadventures while juggling his oddball family, including a talking dog and a diabolical baby. A classic adult cartoon, Family Guy is a web series that is worth a watch among the new OTT releases this week!

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

22. PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Movie)

When a magical meteor crashes into Adventure City, the PAW Patrol gains superpowers, transforming into the Mighty Pups. But when Mayor Humdinger teams up with a mad scientist to steal their powers, the pups face their greatest challenge yet.

OTT Platform: Netflix

23. Parari (Movie)

A lower-caste man from Tiruvannamalai falls for a woman from an influential caste, setting off a chain of conflicts that escalate from local caste tensions to linguistic discrimination in a Karnataka factory.

OTT Platform: Aha

24. Toxic Town Season 1 (Web Series)

After multiple children in Corby are born with disabilities, their mothers launch a relentless battle to hold those responsible accountable.

OTT Platform: Netflix

25. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (Movie)

The mischievous Herdman siblings shake up the town’s annual Christmas pageant, but in doing so, they might just teach everyone the true meaning of the season.

OTT Platform: Netflix

26. Prathinidhi 2 (Movie)

Journalist Chetan rises to prominence after taking control of a news channel, but he soon finds himself entangled in a conspiracy following an assassination attempt on the chief minister.

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

27. Hello Mummy (Movie)

Boney falls for Stefy, but her deceased mother’s ghost disapproves. Now, he must overcome supernatural hurdles to win her heart.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

28. Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Movie)

When a renowned tech entrepreneur is kidnapped upon returning to India, a police officer enlists her ex-boyfriend, a retired cop, for a high-stakes rescue mission. One of the most-anticipated new movies on OTT this week.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

29. Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent Season 2 (Web Series)

A high-profile crime unit in Toronto investigates cases of corruption and complex criminal conspiracies in this psychological thriller.

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

30. The Lockdown (Movie)

Wrongfully accused, siblings Charlie and Jack are imprisoned in Myanmar’s toughest jail. Forced into brutal televised fights, they must battle their way to freedom. This is a top pick from the new movies on OTT this week.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

31. Ziddi Girls Season 1 (Web Series)

Five self-absorbed Gen Z freshers navigate romance, rivalries, and personal growth at Matilda House College while fiercely protecting their school from outside threats.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

With that, you’ve come to the end of a vast list of the new OTT releases this week. From murder mysteries to supernatural horror and girlboss motivation, these new movies and web series on OTT platforms are sure to keep you happy and entertained this week! So, grab a snack, settle into your couch, and press play!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for regular updates on OTT releases every week.