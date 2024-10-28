As Halloween week begins, there’s nothing that sets the mood like horror movies on OTT filled with chilling tales. From battles with malevolent spirits and vengeful demons to dark secrets lurking in childhood mementoes, these films serve up spine-tingling horrors that echo our deepest fears. Perfect for late-night scares, these movies explore eerie encounters that draw from supernatural and psychological elements.

1. The Deliverance

Ebony Jackson is a struggling mother who moves to a new home with her family for a fresh start. However, strange and disturbing things start occurring at their new place, tearing them apart. Child Protective Services suspect that Ebony is the one behind all these incidents. With everyone doubting her, Ebony tries to fight against a malevolent demonic force.

OTT platform: Netflix

2. The Hangman

To mend his troubled relationship with his son, Leon takes him on a camping trip in rural Appalachia, unaware that a local cult has summoned a vengeful demon called The Hangman there. When his son disappears, Leon must confront both the cult and the deadly creature to find him.

OTT platform: Prime Video

3. Skeletons in the Closet

Driven to desperation by a malevolent spirit that’s haunted her since childhood, a mother surrenders herself to possession, hoping it will save her terminally ill daughter’s life.

OTT Release: Prime Video

4. The Exorcism

While filming a horror movie, a troubled actor starts displaying erratic and disruptive behaviour. His estranged daughter fears he may be relapsing into old addictions, but she can’t shake the feeling that something far more sinister might be influencing him.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Imaginary

Jessica moves back to her childhood home with her family. After finding a teddy bear, her daughter, Alice starts to behave strangely. When Jessica gets concerned and looks into the issue, she finds a dark secret behind the cute little stuffed bear.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

6. Mr Crocket

A mysterious children’s show host, Mr Crocket, emerges from the TV and kidnaps the young children after murdering their parents. One determined mother embarks on a journey to save her kid from this monstrous being.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

7. House of Spoils

A chef who is battling with her inner demons starts a new restaurant. But things go awry when she has to encounter a real demon at her new place.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

8. Salem’s Lot

Writer Ben Mears goes back to his hometown looking for some inspiration to write his book. However, his hometown is not the same anymore, as a bloodthirsty creature is crawling and hunting down the town’s people.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema, Apple TV

9. Never Let Go

In a forest cabin, Momma and her sons, Nolan and Samuel, struggle to survive against “The Evil,” which she believes haunts them. Doubting her claims, Nolan traps her outside, leading to her tragic death. Nolan and Samuel are now left alone in the dense forest without anyone to rely on.

OTT platform: JustWatch, Peacock app

These nine spine-chilling horror movies of 2024 on OTT, will keep your Halloween spirit going! Grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for a night full of screams and thrills. Happy haunting!

