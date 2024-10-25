Aindham Vedham is a Tamil mystery thriller that revolves around Anu, who goes on a journey to Varanasi to perform her mother’s last rites. Her journey takes a turn and gets complicated when a priest asks her to deliver an ancient relic – which may contain secrets of the elusive fifth Veda – to a temple in Tamil Nadu.

OTT Platform: Zee5

4. Million Dollar Listing India

The Indian edition of the global sensation takes you inside the competitive world of luxury real estate. Six realtors—Ankush Sayal, Hem Batra, Navdeep Khanuja, Karuna Gidwani, Deepti Mallik, and Prajesh Bhatia—battle it out in Delhi’s high-stakes property market, showcasing some of the city’s most exclusive homes.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

5. Hellbound Season 2

In a world where sudden supernatural events are deemed divine punishment for sinners, Jung Jin-soo’s religious organization, the New Truth Society, gains immense power. But as fear spreads, a group of skeptics works to uncover the real cause behind these deadly phenomena, challenging the group’s iron grip on society.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. The Legend of Hanuman Season 5

The epic-animation series is based on Lord Hanuman’s divine journey while showcasing his unwavering devotion to Lord Ram. The show will depict his valour, wisdom and fierce battles in the Panchmukhi avatar against Ravana’s forces.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

7. Beauty in Black

Beauty in Black follows the story of a stripper who gets entangled with a wealthy but troubled family that runs a cosmetics empire… and also a trafficking scheme. Expect lots of secrets, power plays, and drama.

