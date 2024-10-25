The weekend has arrived! What better way to spend the long stretches of free, uneventful hours than by indulging in some engaging TV shows? The OTT releases this week also include a list of 7 new web series that promise an entertaining weekend binge. Here are some titles you should definitely check out:
1. The Last Night at Tremore Beach
Peter Harper is a pianist who is recovering from a painful divorce. He retreats to a remote beach house to get over his troubles and find some inspiration. His only neighbours for miles around are a married couple living in the next house. After a serious accident leaves him injured, Peter starts having terrifying visions involving them. This psychological thriller, told over eight gripping episodes, will leave you questioning reality.
OTT Platform: Netflix
2. Before
Eli Adler, a child psychiatrist grieving the loss of his wife, encounters a troubled young boy who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli digs deeper to help the boy, their mysterious bond deepens and reveals secrets.
OTT Platform: Apple TV+
3. Aindham Vedam
Aindham Vedham is a Tamil mystery thriller that revolves around Anu, who goes on a journey to Varanasi to perform her mother’s last rites. Her journey takes a turn and gets complicated when a priest asks her to deliver an ancient relic – which may contain secrets of the elusive fifth Veda – to a temple in Tamil Nadu.
OTT Platform: Zee5
4. Million Dollar Listing India
The Indian edition of the global sensation takes you inside the competitive world of luxury real estate. Six realtors—Ankush Sayal, Hem Batra, Navdeep Khanuja, Karuna Gidwani, Deepti Mallik, and Prajesh Bhatia—battle it out in Delhi’s high-stakes property market, showcasing some of the city’s most exclusive homes.
OTT Platform: SonyLIV
5. Hellbound Season 2
In a world where sudden supernatural events are deemed divine punishment for sinners, Jung Jin-soo’s religious organization, the New Truth Society, gains immense power. But as fear spreads, a group of skeptics works to uncover the real cause behind these deadly phenomena, challenging the group’s iron grip on society.

OTT Platform: Netflix
6. The Legend of Hanuman Season 5
The epic-animation series is based on Lord Hanuman’s divine journey while showcasing his unwavering devotion to Lord Ram. The show will depict his valour, wisdom and fierce battles in the Panchmukhi avatar against Ravana’s forces.
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
7. Beauty in Black
Beauty in Black follows the story of a stripper who gets entangled with a wealthy but troubled family that runs a cosmetics empire… and also a trafficking scheme. Expect lots of secrets, power plays, and drama.
From mysteries to reality TV shows, this list of web series, as taken from the latest OTT releases this week has a little bit of everything. Keep your weekend fun and make sure to get a satisfying rest by binging these TV shows on OTT!
