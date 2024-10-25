“Jagadamba Theatre” is a word that comes to mind as soon as one hears Visakhapatnam. It’s not just a theatre. It’s where many Vizagites fell in love with films and made lifelong memories with family and friends. Jagadamba is an emotion. As the city celebrates its 54th anniversary today, here are some tidbits about the theatre:

1. A Vegetable Merchant’s Dream Come True!

Vegi Bhadrachalam, widely known as Rambabu, a successful wholesale onion and potato dealer in Vizag and owner of the iconic Ramakrishna movie theatre, ventured to Madras. There, he was captivated by the grandeur of Safire Theatre. Determined to bring something equally splendid to Vizag, he realized his dream in 1970 by launching Jagadamba Theatre.

Named in honour of his mother, the theatre was inaugurated by the then Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, P Narsinga Rao. With 1,200 seats and a dazzling silver screen, Jagadamba quickly became a cultural landmark.

2. It Brought Hollywood to Vizag

Jagadamba Theatre opened its curtains for the first time with the English film “Where Eagles Dare,” and for decades, it primarily showcased Hollywood classics. Movie lovers fondly recall thrilling tales like “Ben Hur,” “The Ten Commandments,” “Guns of Navarone,” “Mackenna’s Gold,” and the Indiana Jones series.

This illustrated the unique bond between Hollywood and Vizag film fans, as encouraged by the theatre. Later on, the theatre also began to showcase select Bollywood films, starting with “Sholay.”

3. An Iconic Junction Was Born

Jagadamba Theatre transformed its surroundings permanently. The area, once known as Yellammathota Junction due to a Yellamma temple situated nearby, is now eternally recognized as Jagadamba Junction.

4. It Used The Most Advanced Technology of Its Time

Equipped with 70 mm projection and stereophonic sound, Jagadamba Theatre was one of the few cinemas worldwide to meet the exacting standards of Todd A O, the founder of 70 mm film format.

Over the years, the theatre continued to evolve, adding advanced sound and projection upgrades, such as a 4K projector for an immersive 3D experience and more.

5. The Frenzy of First-Day Screenings

At Jagadamba Theatre, the “First Day First Show” frenzy is welcomed in all its craziness. There’s nothing quite like a first-day release here. Fans crowd at the theatre to celebrate their favourite movie releases with confetti and fireworks.

Despite the many modern cinema halls that have come up in Visakhapatnam, Jagadamba Theatre is embedded in the memories of many as a life-changing experience that will never be forgotten. Do you have any interesting tidbits about this theatre to share? Comment below!

