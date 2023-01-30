Feel good genre is known for being lighthearted and humorous. It helps us unwind, and lifts our spirits. Apart from these, the best thing about feel-good movies is that one can watch them repeatedly, and not get bored. The elements of comedy, romance, drama, and especially simplicity, of such films, keep us thoroughly entertained. There are some famous Bollywood feel-good films like 3 Idiots, Queen, Jab We Met, and others, which we might have seen and loved. Having said that, we came up with a list of the best feel-good Hollywood movies on OTT for a cosy watch.

Here is a list of the best Hollywood feel good movies on OTT for a cosy watch

Look Both Ways

The film shows two parallel realities of Natalie’s life. One in which she navigates through motherhood, and the other in which she pursues her career. The film tries to convey that no matter what happens in life, the outcome depends on how one looks at it. Wanuri Kahiu directs the film, and the main cast includes Lili Reinhart, Aisha Dee, David Corenswet, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Gifted

The story revolves around Frank Adler, who looks after his brilliant niece, Mary. However, the real problem begins when Frank gets into a legal battle with his mother, over Mary’s custody. The feel-good drama film is directed by Marc Webb, and written by Tom Flynn. The main cast includes Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace, Octavia Spencer, and other notable actors.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Home Team

The film is based on the true story of Sean Payton, an NFL head coach. He was suspended from his position, and two years later he returns to his home town. During his stay, he reconnects with his 12-year-old son, as he coaches his football team. The sports-based feel-good film is directed by Charles Kinnane and Daniel Kinnane. The film features Sean Payton, Kevin James, Tait Blum, Taylor Lautner, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Big Stick

The film is based on the real-life love story of Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V Gordon. When Emily falls sick due to an illness, Kumail develops a bond with her concerned parents. This romantic feel-good film is directed by Michael Showalter. The main cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Wedding Season

The plot follows Asha and Ravi, who are pressured by their parents to find spouses. Frustrated by this, they decide to enter a fake relationship. However, they soon find themselves falling in love with each other. This romantic feel-good film is directed by Tom Dey. The film stars Suraj Sharma, Pallavi Sharda, Arianna Afsar, and others in notable roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Uncle Frank

The story is set in the year 1973. Frank Bledsoe, a gay literature professor, is accompanied by his teenage niece on a road trip from Manhattan to Greenville, South Carolina. During this journey, they are joined by Frank’s lover, Walid. This comedy feel-good film is directed by Alan Ball. The film features Paul Bettany, Banks Repeta, Peter Macdissi, and others in notable roles. OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video