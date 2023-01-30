The introduction of different kinds of cuisines has allowed the people of Vizag to experiment with various kinds of food. With a variety of delectable delicacies to savour, Italian cuisine is progressively marking its place in the city. Pasta is one of the most popular Italian dishes, not only among the people here but across the globe. The next time you go out with family or friends, consider trying some of the restaurants which serve the best pasta in Vizag.

Here are 6 restaurants serving the best pasta in Vizag you could try for your next dine-out.

Flying Spaghetti Monster

Flying Spaghetti Monster is one of the oldest and most popular Italian restaurants in Vizag. They have a range of pasta to choose from such as Arrabbiata Pasta, Melanzana Pasta, Chicken Supremo Pasta, Bolognese Pasta, and more. Some of their other bestsellers include Chicken Nachos, Bruschetta Pomodoro, and The Bomb.

Location: Opposite Waltair Club, Waltair Uplands

Upland Bistro

Upland Bistro serves delicacies across cuisines like Mediterranean, Italian, and Continental. Lasagna di Verdure, Pomodoro Basilico Pasta, Rosa Pasta, and Con Fungi Pasta are some of their most popular choices. Mexican Chicken Poppers, Tomato and Basil Bruschetta, Hummus Falafel with Pita, and Jambalaya are some of the other recommended items.

Location: Opposite Waltair Club, Waltair Uplands

Gluttons Garage

From English breakfasts to scrumptious snacks, Gluttons Garage will not fail to satisfy your hunger. Their bestselling pasta includes Classic Basil Pesto Pasta, Chettinad Chicken Pasta, and Bacon-Chicken Pasta. It is also recommended to try their Cinnamon French Toast, Mushroom Ontario, and Fried Masala Potatoes with Ghee Rice.

Location: Near Aqua Sports Complex, Pandurangapuram

Sam’s Griddle

Sam’s Griddle serves six delectable cuisines which include Indian, Mexican, American, Chinese, Lebanese, and Italian. Creole Sauce Pasta, Ravioli in Pesto Sauce, Spaghetti Aglio Olio, and Spaghetti Bolognese are some of the recommended pasta. Broccoli Cheddar Cheese soup served in Bread Bowl, Fish in Lemon Basil Sauce, Afghani Tangidi Kebab, and Mezze Platter are highly recommended as well.

Location: Srikanya Canopy, Opposite Waltair Club, Waltair Uplands

District 12

District 12 offers Mediterranean, Chinese, and Continental cuisines. Veg Aglio Olio Pasta, Chicken Stroganoff, Creamy Pesto, and Mac and Cheese, are some of the pasta served here. Fried Ice Cream, Fish Florentine, and Chicken Roulade are other popular items on their menu.

Location: Panduranga Swamy Temple Road, Pandurangapuram

Bae’s Resto Cafe

Bae’s Resto Cafe offers delicacies from Indian, Chinese, and Continental cuisines. Their pasta menu includes Mushroom Garlic Spaghetti Pasta, Pink Sauce Pasta, Penne Arrabiata Pasta, and more. Chicken Keema Sandwich, Mushroom Biryani, and Peach Ice Tea are some of their bestsellers.

Location: Beside Fantasea Hotel, Yendada, Sagar Nagar

