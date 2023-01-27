Water is known to be the best beverage as it helps prevent dehydration and improves our overall health. However, sometimes a refreshing beverage other than water can be better for the body. Vizag undoubtedly offers one of the best cuisines in India, but the beverages are no less in comparison. From hot to cold, these healthy beverages serve to be the perfect choice when in need of refreshment. With that being said, we bring to you a list of refreshing beverages one cannot miss in Vizag. Try out these drinks for a gush of energy the next time you feel you need a little push to get through the day.

Here is a list of 6 refreshing beverages one cannot miss in Vizag.

Nannari Sherbet

Nannari Sherbet is made by boiling Nannari roots with sugar to form a thick syrup. The syrup is then mixed with water/ soda and some lemon juice to make a refreshing drink. This decades-old beverage is traditionally enjoyed during summers, as it acts as a natural coolant. One cannot miss this sherbet when in Vizag or any South Indian state. Nannari Sherbet has a ton of health benefits, making them an ideal choice over soft drinks. The beverage is available to enjoy at several street stalls in the city.

Maaredu Sherbet

Maaredu, also known as Bel Ka Sherbet, is a herbal summer drink. The drink has a similar preparation process to Nannari Sherbet, as it is also made by using syrup. The sherbet is best enjoyed with lemon juice, along with a pinch of cumin powder and black salt. This drink is found in many street soda stalls and is a good post-meal beverage.

Dum Tea

Vizag Dum Tea is a street stall that serves a unique tea called Tandoori Tea. This type of tea is prepared by pouring undercooked tea into sizzling hot kulhars (pots), giving it an aromatic smokey flavour. Treat yourself to a hot cup of Tandoori Tea for the best experience. This hot beverage simply cannot be missed when in Vizag. Dum Tea is located at MVP Double Road.

Jigarthanda

This beverage is known to be originated in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Badam Pisini, Nannari syrup, condensed milk and ice cream are the ingredients used to prepare this drink. Jigarthanda is similar to Falooda, but some of the ingredients vary in both of them. This tick beverage also serves to be a good dessert item and can be found at Madurai Famous Jigarthanda at NAD Junction.

Goli Soda

Goli Soda is a popular drink among Vizagites and is a go-to option for refreshment. It comes in a ton of flavours. Strawberry, Blueberry, and Kalakhatta are among the most loved flavours. Pop open this chilled beverage any day and refresh yourself. This beverage is available at several fast food stalls and is also exclusively sold at many bakeries and departmental stores.

Kumbakonam Degree Coffee

Kumbakonam Degree Coffee is one of the most loved coffees in Vizag. Their secret behind making a perfect cup of aromatic coffee is using pure milk. They are located at Rk Beach Road, near the NTR statue. The location overlooks the beach, which elevates the experience of enjoying a warm beverage.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more food recommendations.