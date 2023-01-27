Indian cricketer and former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, MS Dhoni, announced his new production venture Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and his first Tamil movie, ‘Let’s Get Married’, earlier today.

Dhoni, who announced his entry into the entertainment industry back in October 2022, is now producing Let’s Get Married starring Harish Kalyan and Ivana, who recently shined in Love Today, in the lead roles. The ace cricketer took to social media channels to announce the same.

The movie is being directed by Ramesh Tamilmani, the shooting of which is yet to begin. The cast of the movie also includes seasoned actors such as Nadia and Yogi Babu in the main roles. The music is being scored by Viswajith and Pradeep Raghav has been roped in as the editor for the movie. MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Singh Rawat, has reportedly conceptualised the family drama story.

MSD along with his wife Sakshi is producing their first movie through Dhoni Entertainment in Tamil owning to Tamil Nadu, what he calls his second home. The Chennai Super Kings skipper expressed his excitement to be a part of this new venture. The production house has previously produced a short film, Women’s Day Out, regarding awareness around cancer.

