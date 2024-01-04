Hindi cinema has a rich tradition of bringing real-life stories to the silver screen, allowing audiences to witness the extraordinary lives of individuals who have left an indelible mark on history. Biopics, a genre that has gained immense popularity in recent years, have become a powerful means of storytelling, bridging the gap between reality and fiction. Here, we delve into the world of Hindi cinema to explore the top seven biopics on OTT that have captivated audiences to leave a lasting impact.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” is a biographical sports drama that chronicles the life of the legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh. Farhan Akhtar’s transformative performance as Milkha Singh and Mehra’s poignant storytelling combine to create a film that not only captures the struggles and triumphs of an athlete but also serves as an inspiring testament to the human spirit. This exploration of the best Hindi cinema biopics showcases the emotional depth and authenticity that resonates with audiences seeking compelling real-life narratives.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Dangal (2016)

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, “Dangal” is a biographical sports drama based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. Aamir Khan’s dedication to his role as Mahavir Singh Phogat and the remarkable performances by Zaira Wasim and Fatima Sana Shaikh as the Phogat sisters make this film a compelling narrative of determination, familial bonds, and breaking societal norms. As we explore the best Hindi cinema biopics, “Dangal” stands out for its ability to seamlessly blend entertainment with a powerful portrayal of real-life struggles and victories.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s “Paan Singh Tomar” is a biographical drama that tells the true story of Paan Singh Tomar, an Indian Army soldier turned rebel and athlete. Irrfan Khan’s stellar portrayal of the titular character earned him widespread acclaim, and the film provides a riveting exploration of the socio-political factors that led to Tomar’s transformation into a notorious dacoit. With “Paan Singh Tomar” being part of the conversation around the best Hindi cinema biopics, viewers are drawn to the raw authenticity and historical significance embedded in the film’s narrative.

OTT Platform: Netflix

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Neeraj Pandey’s “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” is a biopic on the life of one of India’s most successful cricket captains, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sushant Singh Rajput’s portrayal of Dhoni, coupled with the film’s meticulous attention to detail, takes the audience through the cricketer’s early struggles, rise to fame, and leadership on the cricket field.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Neerja (2016)

While not a traditional biopic, “Neerja,” directed by Ram Madhvani, is a biographical thriller based on the life of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save passengers during a hijacking. Sonam Kapoor’s portrayal of Neerja, combined with the film’s tense and emotional narrative, makes it a compelling tribute to the brave heart who displayed exceptional courage in the face of adversity.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Shershaah (2021)

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, “Shershaah” is a biographical war film that narrates the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil War hero. Sidharth Malhotra’s portrayal of Captain Batra and the film’s realistic depiction of the battlefield bring to life the sacrifices made by the Indian armed forces.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Directed by Aditya Dhar, “Uri: The Surgical Strike” is a military action film based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in response to the Uri terrorist attack. Vicky Kaushal’s powerful performance and the film’s gripping narrative make it a compelling portrayal of the determination and valour exhibited by the Indian armed forces.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Explore these top seven biopics in Hindi cinema on OTT that stand as exemplary works, celebrating the lives of extraordinary individuals and offering profound insights into the human experience. As the genre evolves, we eagerly anticipate more cinematic journeys that bring the untold stories of real-life heroes to the forefront of the silver screen.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.