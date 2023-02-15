War is a terrible event for anyone to live through. The struggles of soldiers and civilians alike are tragic collateral damage that comes with large-scale conflicts. War movies offer us a perspective into past and present conflicts that are as realistic as possible. These films also go through a wide range of human emotions to reveal the more subtle and nuanced factors that are a part of the conflict. It is no wonder then that war movies capture our interest like nothing else. The amount of attention to detail that goes into the making of these movies makes them all the more appealing. This list of top-rated war-based movies on OTT includes movies directed by the likes of Michael Bay, Steven Spielberg and many more.

Here are top-rated war-based movies on OTT platforms that should stimulate your senses like nothing else.

Beasts of No Nation

In an unspecified West African country, a young boy is captured by a rebel militia group. In his time fighting as a child soldier in the group, he comes across many things that traumatise him and change him. The cast of this film includes Abraham Attah, Idris Elba, Ama K. Abebrese, and others. It is directed by Cari Joji Fukunaga.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

American Sniper

Based on a real-life story, this movie tells the story of a US Navy S.E.A.L. sniper called Chris Kyle. His role on the battlefield helps save countless lives. However, once he gets home, he finds it difficult to settle into normal life. This movie stars Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, and Kyle Gallner. It is directed by Clint Eastwood.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Dunkirk

In the midst of the allied retreat from France in 1940, Civilian vessels are requisitioned by the Royal Navy to transport soldiers back under heavy fire from the Luftwaffe. The movie follows a soldier, three civilians on their vessel “Moonshine” and an RAF pilot doing his best to defend the allied retreat. Dunkirk stars Flonn Whitehead, Tomm Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, and others. It is directed by Christopher Nolan.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

1917

During World War 1, a messenger is tasked with delivering orders that will save the lives of many British soldiers. He must go through a series of difficulties to deliver these orders which will test his dedication and resolve. The cast of this film includes George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, and Benedict Cumberbatch. It is directed by Sam Mendes. This movie is probably the most sensational on this list of war movies on OTT platforms. s

OTT platform: SonyLIV

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Uri

This Indian film is the top-rated on the list of war movies on OTT platforms. It follows a Para SF commander and his desire to avenge his fallen comrades who died during the Pathankot attack. The movie is divided into five chapters with each chapter progressing the storyline towards the climax of India’s revenge on terrorists. Uri stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, and others. It is directed by Aditya Dhar.

OTT platform: Zee5

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Eye in the Sky

Eye in the Sky is a movie that shows the various aspects of modern warfare in great detail. With drones being a major player on today’s battlefields, this movie questions the disconnect that people often associate with drone warfare. It is directed by Gavin Hood and stars Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul, Alan Rickman, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Siege of Jadotville

This film is based on the real-life events that occurred between 13-17 September 1961, in Jadotville, Katanga. “A” Company of the Irish Army’s 35th Battalion was surrounded and attacked relentlessly by Katangese mercenaries. This film stars Jamie Doman, Mark Strong, and others. it is directed by Richie Smyth.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Pearl Harbor

The friendship of two US airmen gets tested through events that occur during the Second World War. However, they have to set their issues aside as Pearl Harbor gets attacked and the US prepares for its revenge. Pearl Harbor stars Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett, and Kate Beckinsale. It is directed by Michael Bay.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

War Horse

A young man and his horse who he is very attached to get separated as a result of World War One. They both face various ordeals in the war and struggle to survive the various challenges that it brings their way. The movie stars Emily Watson, David Thewlis, Peter Mullan, and others. It is directed by Steven Spielberg.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Let us know which one of these top-rated war-based movies you are watching first on OTT.