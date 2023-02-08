History is full of important lessons that remain important to this day. In the lives of kings, conquerors, soldiers and even common people from the past, there lies a wealth of wisdom and precious knowledge that can help us in tackling problems today. In some cases, these lessons even help us predict certain aspects about the future. Historical documentaries go into great detail and offer much needed perspective in learning these lessons. They also tell many untold stories that help us understand history a lot better. For those of you looking to absorb wisdom from the past;

Here are 6 historical documentaries on OTTs that will help you journey to the past in the comfort of your home.

Hitler’s Circle of Evil

Adolf Hitler’s rise to power wasn’t all by himself. This docuseries provides details of the rise and fall of the Third Reich. It starts with Hitler meeting like-minded people and shows how they built a political party that dragged the whole world into war. Each episode of the series is directed by a different director.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8/10

They Shall Not Grow Old

This documentary film provides viewers with an immersive and in-depth look into what it was like being a soldier in World War 1. The makers of this film reviewed more than 600 hours of interviews with 200 veterans and 100 hours of original footage from the war. They Shall Not Grow Old was directed by Peter Jackson and its title is inspired by the poem “For the Fallen” by Laurence Binyon.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

The Man Who Saved The World

This is the most thrilling story on this list of historical documentaries on OTTs. A duty officer at the command centre of the Soviet early warning satellite system took a major risk in convincing his superiors that they were not under attack from the USA. This documentary describes the actions of Stanislav Petrov on 26 September 1983, which saved the world from a nuclear apocalypse. It is directed by Peter Anthony.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

The Story of India

This BBC docuseries is presented by Michael Wood. He travels to various regions of India, describing the origins of India and tracing its history all the way up to Independence and Partition. The series was directed by Jeremy Jeffs.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

World War 2 in Colour

World War 2 in Colour traces major events leading up to the war and all the important events during the war. This docuseries combines original footage with colourised footage from all the fronts in the war. The series is narrated by Robert Powell.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

White Light/Black Rain

Directed and written by Steven Okazaki, this documentary provides insight into the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that led to the end of World War 2. For this film, Okazaki met with more than 500 Japanese survivors of the bombings and conducted more than 100 interviews. This documentary grips the mind with its unique perspective on the accounts of those who survived the tragedy.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

