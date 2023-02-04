If you’re looking for a way to spend your Sunday, you can’t go wrong with these five short films on Disney Plus Hotstar. They’re not only fun, but they’ll make you laugh, cry, and think about life. Watch different stories unfold in front of your eyes that are all set to take you on an entertaining ride. Plan a get-together with friends over lunch and enjoy some good OTT content with these short films on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Here is a list of short films of Disney Plus Hotstar you must watch one Sunday.

#1 Chaska: The Addiction

A horror short film starring Nikhil Pandey, Rahul Shenoy, and others is about a young boy and his addiction to scaring people. As a kid, he develops an absurd addiction to scaring people with a gun which also continues after he grows up. But a twist of fate turns things awry. Watch what happens on Disney+Hostar shorts.

#2 Make Her happy

Starring Avinash Sachdev, Dipna Patel, and Ariah Agarwal, this short film is about a couple who decide to get married after staying together for a while. Watch what happens when they start facing problems, and an old flame re-enters the husband’s life.

#3 Rest of the Night

Starring Vishwas Kini and Kriti Kulhari in lead roles, the film is a story of love and turmoil. A couple in love experiences highs and lows in their relationship as it progresses through harrowing stages of life. Watch the related short film without a miss!

#4 Paani

On a deserted roadway, a man crosses paths with a tribal woman seeking water. As he steps out to help her, tarrying revelations come to the surface in this horror short film. The cast includes Vinay Mishra, Preethy Ali, and Pallavi Rohatgi in lead roles.

#5 Pilibhit

Starring Joyoshree Arora, Raj Arjun, and Vicky Ahuja in lead roles, this drama is about a flute maker who is terrified by a man-eating tiger. He takes drastic steps to ward off his daily hardships but is soon forced to question his moral stand in life. Watch the short film on Disney Plus Hotstar.

