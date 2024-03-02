You’re hitting the weights daily. Your cardio game is the best it has ever been. What about your meals? It is known that the secret to good health and fitness is 80% nutrition, and 20% physical activity. Abs, as they say, are made in the kitchen – but it doesn’t always have to be your kitchen. If you’re bored of healthy homemade meals, and are desperately craving a change without sabotaging your health goals, these healthy food places in Visakhapatnam are exclusively for you!

1. Gluttons Garage

Gluttons Garage is proof that healthy doesn’t have to be boring or limited to a few dishes. With its vast menu, this place promises a variety of healthy and fresh recipes. They serve soups, salads, egg dishes, wheat crepes, wheat wraps, and all sorts of healthy breakfast and dessert options. Must-try dishes include Mushroom Omelette, Basil Pesto Pasta, and Grilled Chicken Strips. The restaurant also provides gluten-free options!

Where: Dr NTR Beach Rd, beside Aqua Sports Complex, Pandurangapuram

2. Kaloreez

A small but pleasant place, Kaloreez makes eating a healing experience. Their food is reviewed to be tasty, healthy, and light. The service staff is also quite helpful and willing to explain the different items on the menu and their components. You can also have your order custom-made.

Their menu has a range of vegetarian, non-vegetarian, vegan, and diet-controlled food for both normal and cheat days! With a native and continental blend of options, you can have your pick of the cuisines. Some recommendations cite the chicken strips, protein treasure fried brown rice, wraps, and healthy brownies as must-try items!

Where: Sea Rock Building, Plot no 95, Oota Gadda Road, Daspalla Hills

3. Feast n Fit

Guilt-free and budget-friendly is how this joint works. Best known for their make-your-own-salad service, the place ensures that everything on your plate is to your tastes. Feast n Fit has a generous list of food choices for vegetarians, and also a curated menu for seafood lovers. For desserts, whey ice creams and protein milkshakes are available to fuel you up!

Where: Sector 5, MVP Colony

4. Swap

Although neither a restaurant nor a cafe, Swap deserves a special mention on this list for becoming the go-to food delivery place in Vizag for health buffs. With its diverse menu, ranging from yummy oatmeal to traditional ragi malt, protein rice bowls to low-carb wheat pastas, and salads to smoothies – this place will absolutely ‘swap’ your hunger with happiness!

Where: NAD Kotha Road, NAD Junction

These healthy, mindful, and tasty dishes will absolutely make for a lip-smacking yet nourishing meal. Additionally, with it being the weekend, there’s no better time to rejuvenate yourself with these good eats. Go ahead and explore these healthy food places in Visakhapatnam. Do let us know in the comments below if you have any more recommendations!

