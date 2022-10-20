The IMDb recently released a list of the top 250 Indian movies. Tollywood, which is on the upsurge at the moment, has found 24 entries on the top list. From big-ticket films like Baahubali and RRR to small-budget flicks such as C/O Kancharapalem and Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya, the mentioned Telugu films surely deserve their place in the list for the number of hearts they won.

Here is the list of Telugu movies on the list of the top 250 IMDb-rated Indian movies.

C/O Kancharapalem

A 2018 anthology film, C/O Kancharapalem, was a huge critical and commercial success. Directed by Venkatesh Maha, the movie is set in Kancharapalem, a locality in Vizag the director grew up in. The film was mainly credited for the realistic portrayal of the characters, whose lives resemble that of every commoner. Especially casting the locals of the titular locality as leading characters was a major contributor to the film’s success, who fit perfectly in their respective roles. The movie also features a few mainstream actors such as Praneetha Patnaik, Karthik Rathnam, and Mohan Bhagath. C/O Kancharapalem holds a unique record for introducing 83 fresh faces on the big screen in major and minor roles.

Rank: #13

IMDb rating: 8.3

Jersey

A National Award-winning film, Jersey is a film that movie many hearts and brought tears to the eyes of the audiences. Natural Star Nani, who has already carved a niche for himself among Telugu audiences, made them fall in love with him repeatedly with his performance as Arjun. His portrayal of the veteran cricketer trying to make it to the state Ranji team has attracted high praise from audiences from all walks of life. Anirudh Ravichander’s soulful tunes are one of the significant aspects that elevated the theatrical experience of Jersey. To date, they stand as some of the best melodies that many hear on loop. Director Gautam Tinnanuri went on to remake the movie in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles and received a decent response.

Rank: #22

IMDb rating: 8.3

Sita Ramam

A recent blockbuster that redefined romance, Sita Ramam was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and starred Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur as the lead pair. The movie narrates the life of a soldier, Ram, who meets Sita Mahalakshmi through the exchange of letters. Sita Ramam marked the debut of Mrunal Thakur in Tollywood, and she became an overnight heartthrob of many. While the audiences are not unfamiliar with Dulquer’s skills, Mrunal comes as a surprise package that steals the show with her charming screen presence. The movie was one of the biggest hits of 2022 and received hefty profits.

Rank: #39

IMDb rating: 8.2

Mahanati

The biopic of legendary actress Savitri, Mahanati received three National Awards in Best Feature Film in Telugu, Best Actress, and Best Costume Designer. Keerthy Suresh’s career saw new highs after her critically acclaimed performance in the titular role. The movie was also one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year and premiered at several International Film Festivals. Director Nag Ashwin, currently directing Prabhas, was lauded for his vision and authentic portrayal of the old times.

Rank: #44

IMDb rating: 8.1

Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya

A movie that gave Naveen Polishetty an entry into the hearts of the audiences, Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya, is a hilarious detective drama directed by Swaroop RSJ. The movie follows a self-taught wannabe detective who follows the trail leading to a mass murdering racket. Director Swaroop received the SIIMS Award for Best Debut Director and nominations for several other awards. ASSR collected five times its budget at the box office, making one of the most successful small-budget films to be ever made in TFI.

Rank: 48

IMDb rating: 8.1

The other Telugu movies which made it to the top 250 IMDb-rated Indian films are

#101 Baahubali The Conclusion (8.0)

#125 Bommarillu (8.0)

#129 Rangasthalam (7.9)

#134 Athadu (7.9)

#146 Pelli Choopulu (7.9)

#155 Evaru (7.9)

#156 Kshanam (7.9)

#165 Major (7.8)

#176 Vedam (7.8)

#179 Arjun Reddy (7.8)

#182 Baahubali The Beginning (7.8)

#192 RRR (7.8)

#210 Okkadu (7.7)

#213 Pokiri (7.7)

#218 Manam (7.7)

#221 Oopiri (7.7)

#237 Happy Days (2007)

#245 Goodachari (2018)

