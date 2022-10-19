Festivals are the most preferred times for moviemakers to announce their upcoming projects, release trailers, reveal titles, and keep the cinephiles engaged with exciting updates. Apart from being auspicious, festivals being holidays ensure maximum reach for new updates. Following this custom, Diwali is expected to be a feast for Telugu movie fans with updates of much-anticipated movies of stars such as Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Prabhas, and many others.

Read on to know more about the expected Telugu movie updates for Diwali.

Also read: Brahmastra Part One eyes Diwali for digital premiere on OTT platform

One of the most anticipated updates for Diwali is that of Balakrishna’s upcoming mass action film, NBK107. Reports suggest that the producers, Mythri Movie Makers, have planned to reveal the title of the movie directed by Gopichand Malineni. The movie marks the third collaboration between the director and Shruti Hassan and the second with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. A teaser was released on 9 June 2022 on the occasion of NBK’s birthday.

Yet another movie produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Chiranjeevi’s 154th, is also expected to have an update on the auspicious day. KS Ravindra, aka Bobby, is directing the film. Recently, the team announced that Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja would be seen alongside Chiranjeevi. The Megastar most recently scored a decent hit with the remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer. A short teaser of Chiru154 is expected to be released by the makers on Diwali.

Earlier, it was confirmed by music director SS Thaman that the first single of the Vamshi Paidipally directorial starring Thalapathy Vijay would be released on Diwali. The movie was titled Varisu and is produced by ace producer Dil Raju. Along with these movies, the makers of Adipurush, the epic mythological drama starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, are also said to give an update. This comes as a piece of good news for the Baahubali star fans who were deprived of any updates regarding his upcoming flicks. Recently, the Adipurush teaser split the internet in two, with a significant piece of netizens criticising the graphics, calling them visuals from a childhood cartoon.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie updates.