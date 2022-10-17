Following the trend of pan India releases in 2022, Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva was released last month on 9 September 2022. The Ayan Mukherjee directorial was released in five languages- Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil globally. The first instalment of the three-part series received mixed reviews from critics and moviegoers. While the movie was praised for the visuals, the underutilization of the star cast, writing and screenplay received flak. As per box office reports, the closing collections of Brahmastra Part One stand at Rs 425 crores (gross), which is among the highest for any Bollywood movie post-pandemic.

Read on to learn about Brahmastra Part One OTT release date and digital platform.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie revolves around astras- the magical powers passed on to humans by gods. Each lead character was shown as an astra, with all of them possessing unique powers and abilities. Ranbir, who plays the role of Shiva, was seen wielding the powerful Agni Astra that grants him the ability to control and resist fire. Shah Rukh Khan played a short-lived role as the Vanara Astra and impressed the audience with his screen presence.

The second part of the Astraverse has been titled Brahmastra: Part Two- Dev, which was revealed at the end of Part One along with a cliffhanger. While the second part is under pre-production, the first is gearing up for a digital release. It was earlier confirmed that Brahmastra has locked Disney Plus Hotstar as the OTT platform, while reports hint the film is planning its digital release date around Diwali. The fantasy action drama is reportedly slated to release digitally on 23 October 2022, the day before Diwali. Though it is almost confirmed, an official statement by the OTT platform and the movie makers is awaited. Despite decent closing collections, Brahmastra Part One was declared an average film owing to its hefty budget and sky-high expectations.

