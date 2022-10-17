The OTT giants are yet again up against each other with quality content. From supernatural tales to suspense thrillers and much more, the movie releases on OTT platforms this week of October are ready to entertain you more than ever. Catch up on the trailers of these flicks if you haven’t because they are sure to up your excitement levels.

Here is the long list of movie releases on OTT platforms this week of October.

Bimbisara

Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, Bimbisara is a recent Telugu blockbuster starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Samyuktha Menon, and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. This time-travel drama revolves around Bimbisara, a ruthless king from 500 BC. What happens when he stumbles upon an object that teleports him to the future forms the crux of the plot. The movie was a huge commercial success, collecting triple its budget, and was widely appreciated by moviegoers.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 21 October 2022

Oke Oka Jeevitham

Yet another recent release based on the concept of time travel, Oke Oka Jeevitham stars Sharwanand, Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi, and Amala Akkineni in the lead roles. Simultaneously shot as Kanam in Tamil, the plot of this bilingual blockbuster revolves around three friends who travel 20 years back in time to correct their misdoings. The movie was directed by Shree Karthickand the dialogues were written by director-actor Tharun Bhascker.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 21 October 2022

Krishna Vrindha Vihari

Krishna Vrindha Vihari is a Telugu romantic comedy starring Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia in the lead roles and was directed by Anisha Krishna, A boy from an orthodox family moves to Hyderabad for his job where he falls for Vrindha, a stubborn girl. After a struggle, he manages to marry her but lands in huge trouble. How the couple weaves past it by playing tricks with their families forms the crux of Krishna Vrindha Vihari.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 October 2022

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerjee’s magnum opus, Brahmastra Part One, is releasing this week on OTT after a decent box office run. The movie received an average response from the audiences and critics have pointed out the below-par writing. This action fantasy drama revolves around Shiva, an orphan and a DJ by profession, who is abnormally resistant to fire. When he starts having unexplainable visions that turn out to be true events, he sets on a mission along with Isha for the answers to all his questions. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 23 October 2022

Ammu

Starring Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra, Bobby Simha, and others, Ammu is a multi-lingual drama directed by Charukesh Sekhar. The plot revolves around a housewife, Ammu, who marries a cop, Ravi. Her dream marriage turns upside down when her husband gets physically abusive. When she decides to teach him a lesson, Ammu teams up with a small-time criminal to reveal Ravi’s dark identity to the world. The movie is releasing in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi languages this week on OTT.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 19 October 2022

Pettaikaali

Set in rural Tamil Nadu, Pettaikaali is an action drama starring Kishore, Kalaiarasan, Antony, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around a village that is a hotspot for the traditional Tamil Nadu sport, Jallikattu. How the locals fight the police who try to ban the sport forms the crux of Pettaikaali. The movie is directed by La Rajkumar and is being presented by Vetri Maaran.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 21 October 2022

Super Senior Heroes

Starring Manobala, Ambika, Chinni Jayanth, Bhagyaraj, and others in key roles, Super Senior Heroes is a Tamil action comedy directed by Karthik Kumar. The plot revolves around a 65-year-old man who forms a make-believe superhero team to entertain his grandson. But soon, the team has to take up a real and dangerous task when a girl gets kidnapped from their apartment.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 October 2022

The School for Good and Evil

The School for Good and Evil is an upcoming fantasy film directed by Paul Feig and stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, and others in key roles. Two best friends, Sophie and Agatha, get kidnapped by mysterious people and are taken to a school for good and evil. Their friendship is put to test when the duo try to escape.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 October 2022

20th Century Girl

Starring Kim Yoo-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, and Park Jung-woo in key roles, 20th Century Girl is a Korean romantic drama directed by Bang Woo-ri. Set in 1999, the plot revolves around a teenage schoolgirl who falls in love with her schoolmate. But her love story takes a turn when she has to leave for the US for heart surgery and asks her best friend to keep an eye on her love interest. 20 years later, her love story gets an unexpected restart.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 October 2022

Let us know which one of these movie releases this week of October on OTT are you most excited about. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly OTT updates.