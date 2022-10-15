Continuing its magnificent run at the global office, the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan-I has crossed the prestigious 400 crore gross collections mark. As of 15 October 2022, the magnum opus collected Rs 418 crores while beating Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to become the top-grosser in Tamil Nadu. With over 150 crores flowing in from the United States, PS-I achieved the feat of becoming the first Tamil film to do so from a single overseas territory. As the movie enters its third week, trade analysts opined that it would cross the 450 crores mark within no time.

Read on for more details about Ponniyin Selvan-I OTT platform and digital release date.

Also read: 8 upcoming Hindi movies and web series releasing on OTT

After a wait of over 30 years, Mani Ratnam fulfilled his dream of bringing the best-selling novel series by Kalki Krishnamurthy, Ponniyin Selvan, to the big screen. With a star-studded cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and many other prominent actors, the movie hit the theatres on 30 September 2022. The film received praise worldwide, while some called the narration slow and disengaging. Despite the mixed response, Ponniyin Selvan-I garnered collections the makers would be proud of.

The post-theatrical rights of the historical period drama have been acquired by the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. While reports suggest Ponniyin Selvan-I has locked its OTT release date in the first week of November, the makers might consider its digital premiere only eight weeks, or two months, after its theatrical release. This brings us to the conclusion that we can expect PS-I during the last week of November to release on OTT.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.