Bollywood has sure taken the OTT route by storm. Bollywood's top actors have chosen to please their audience with gripping scripts over OTT platforms and are soon coming to entertain you. From Shahid Kapoor to Sushmita Sen, all these actors recently updated their fans on their upcoming movies and web series, and we for one are excited for all that's in store. Take a look at the 8 upcoming Hindi movies and web series releasing soon on OTT.

Here is a list of all the upcoming Hindi movies and web series releasing soon on OTT platforms.

#1 Farzi

Late to the small screen but coming with some exciting content is Shahid Kapoor in his next, Farzi. Directed by Raj & DK, this Hindi thriller web series is filled with a star cast. From actors like Vijay Sethupati to Raashi Khanna, the official teaser of the movie has got all fans waiting for its release. The Amazon Prime Original has not yet given out an exact release date but is expected release around 2022 Christmas.

#2 Guns and Gulaabs

Starting the versatile actor Rajkumar Rao in the titular role, this new Netflix series is all set to take you back to the 90s. As a batch of misfits enters the world of crime, we have to wait and watch what will be the aftermath. The cast of this new series includes stars like Dulquer Salman, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gaurav. This gangster series is also directed by the famous duo Raj and DK. Get ready to watch these top actors in the world of gangsters from the 90s.

#3 Indian Police Force

Rohit Shetty who has built his own Bollywood cop universe is back with yet another action-packed visual, this time in a web series. This new show will include new cops in his universe. The cast of the series includes Shilpa Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. It was during the shooting of this series, Shilpa Shetty met with an accident and fractured her leg. The Rohit Shetty directorial is expected to release in 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

#4 The Good Wife

Kajol is back with yet another web series titled The Good Wife. After her family drama Tribhabga, the actress will be seen playing the lead role in the Indian remake of the American web series of the same name. The show is being directed by Supran Verma and will soon release on Disney+Hotstar.

#5 The Family Man Season 3

One of the most loved OTT web series in recent times is the Family Man franchise. Manoj Bajpayee who stole the hearts of many with his character and acting will soon be back with another season. Season 2 was a blockbuster which also started Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a pivotal role. Wait and watch Srikant Tiwari return to your screens soon on Amazon Prime Video.

#6 Taali

It was just two days ago when this Sushmita Sen starter created a whole new dialogue on the internet. Fans and audiences have been divided on the fact that transfer activist Gauri Sawant itself should have been cast for the lead role over a Bollywood actor representing her. Nevertheless, the first look of the upcoming biopic showcases Sen in a stunning new avatar. The actress took to her social media and shared “Nothing makes me prouder.”

#7 Mirzapur Season 3

Guddu is waiting to return to all our OTT screens after getting married to his long-time girlfriend Richa Chadda recently. Ali Fazal who came to fame with this franchise will yet again be back to take vengeance for his wife and brother’s gruesome murder. We have to wait and watch if Guddu will overthrow Kaleen Bhaiyya and become the ruler of Mirzapur. The show will soon release its third season on Amazon Prime Video.

#8 Soup

Yet another Manoj Bajpayee starrer releasing soon on OTT is Soup. The cast of this dark comedy thriller also includes Konkana Sen in the lead role. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, this new Hindi movie on OTT will revolve around a couple who plans to open a restaurant, but are challenged to face the local gangsters and cops. This Netflix thriller is expected to release by the end of the year.

