Visakha Garjana, a rally voicing support to make Vizag the Executive Capital of Andhra Pradesh, has kicked off this morning despite heavy rainfall since last night. The rally will be conducted from the Dr BR Ambedkar Statue, Daba Gardens, to the Park Hotel junction on the beach road. Given this, the Visakhapatnam Traffic Police set up traffic restrictions and issued several guidelines for the citizens of Vizag.

Also read: IT company in Madhurawada SEZ dupes 200 candidates, victims approach police

As per the official statement by the police, the traffic restrictions will be imposed between 7 am and 2 pm on 15 October 2022 in the areas surrounding RTC Complex, Siripuram, Beach Road, and Chinna Waltair. Parking areas were allotted near RTC Complex, LIC Building road, Railway Grounds, Allipuram, Daba Gardens, APIIC Grounds, Siripuram and a few other areas for the participants of Visakha Garjana.

The long lines of traffic at major junctions have disturbed the peace in the City of Destiny, adding to the irk due to the heavy rainfall. Traffic police were seen rigorously trying to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles while diverting the public from restricted lanes. Similar conditions are expected to continue till late afternoon, with no hints of the rain subsiding soon. Citizens are advised to commute by taking proper precautions and keeping the traffic restrictions in mind. The Visakha Garjana rally by JAC in support of making Vizag the Executive Capital of Andhra Pradesh will conclude at approximately 1 pm.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.