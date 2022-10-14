On Thursday, 13 October 2022, over 150 job fraud victims approached the PM Palem Police Station to raise complaints against an IT company in the Madhurawada SEZ, Visakhapatnam. As per the complainants’ statements, Cypher Fox IT Solutions, a firm on hill number 2 in the SEZ, duped them in the name of offering jobs with salaries ranging between Rs 16,000 and 20,000. Similar to this incident, 50 employees from the same firm complained against it, stating similar reasons two months ago.

Also read: Jobs in Visakhapatnam: Recruitment drive to be conducted on 15 October

Six months ago, Cypher Fox IT Solutions released job notifications for the role of Data Research Associate and accepted applications. The firm’s management had also reportedly collected over Rs 40,000 as a security deposit from the applicants. Upon finishing the recruitment process, the firm assured the candidates to train them in various software and made them sign agreements. Nevertheless, the company has neither been training the candidates nor providing salaries, causing agitation.

When this job fraud came to the notice of the Visakhapatnam Police two months ago, the IT company escaped the situation by submitting the agreements signed by the applicants. With the recent complaints from the victims, the police have assured to carry out an investigation based on the statements.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.