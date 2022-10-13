Like watching the latest movies, cricket matches, and hanging out at cafes, stand-up comedy is gradually blooming as a popular choice for a weekend plan among the Vizagites. Over the last few months, the fun-loving crowd of Vizag has witnessed several stand-up comedy shows and showered the comics with laughter and applause. In a bid to take this trend forward, The Grin Club has been flying down well-renowned comedians to the City of Destiny and Vijayawada.

For their next act, this club presents one of the first and most loved Telugu stand-up comedians, Rajasekhar Mamidanna. He is gearing up to take the Vizag people on a laughter ride with two hilarious acts this Saturday, 15 October 2022, at Fusion Foods near Siripuram.

Rajasekhar Mamidanna, who has carved a niche among stand-up comedy fans, has been performing mostly in English, alongside Telugu, across several cities. In his next show, he will be entertaining the Vizagites with two acts. One on the topic “Love and Peace”, while the second act will have a generic approach. The show will be hosted by Parakh Gupta of The Grin Club, who will also be performing an opening act to warm up the crowd for the laughter storm ahead.

Tickets will be sold separately for the two acts, which will commence at 6 pm and 8 pm respectively on 15 October at Fusion Foods. The tickets for this stand-up comedy show, organised by The Grin Club in collaboration with Vizag Komedians, are available on BookMyShow. For any further details regarding ticket booking and other enquiries, contact +91 7338869596.

