The OTT giants are yet again up against each other with quality content. From supernatural tales to suspense thrillers and much more, the movies releasing on OTT platforms this week of October are ready to entertain you more than ever. Catch up on the trailers of these flicks if you haven’t because they are sure to up your excitement levels.

Here is the long list of movies releasing on OTT platforms this week of October.

Nenu Meeku Baaga Kaavalsinavaadini

Starring Kiran Abbavaram Sanjana Anand, and Sonu Thakur in the lead roles, NMBKV is a recently released Telugu romantic action drama directed by Sridhar Gadhe. A heartbroken and alcoholic software engineer befriends a cab driver, Vivek. How Vivek turns Teju away from alcoholism and depression and strengthens her bond with her family form the crux of the plot. The film features Baba Bhaskar, Siddarth Menon, and SV Krishna Reddy in crucial roles. NMBKV was an average affair at the box office with moviegoers touting it as a one-time watch.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 13 October 2022

Vendhu Thanindhothu Kaadu

VTK is a recent Tamil gangster film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon based on a story by B Jeyamohan. Muthu, a BSc graduate hailing from a remote village in Tamil Nadu, moves to Mumbai for survival. Under unavoidable circumstances, he becomes a part of the underworld, a place of never-ending power clashes. How he gets trapped in a fight between two gangsters and goes on to become a kingpin form the crux of the plot. The movie stars Silambarasam aka Simbhu, Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 13 October 2022

Do Baaraa

Do Baaraa is a Hindi mystery thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap and stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The movie is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. The movie plot revolves around a woman who gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy, who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm that happened 25 years ago. Though DO Baaraa opened to positive reviews, it was a huge box-office failure.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 15 October 2022

Trigger

Starring Atharva Murali and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles, Trigger is a Tamil action thriller directed by Sam Anton. An undercover cop and his team set out on a mission to bust a child kidnapping racket. In the course, the lead officer has to recover his ill father who is also an ex-cop. Trigger was rated highly upon its theatrical release and did well at the box office too, making it a second successful collaboration between the director and the actor.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 14 October 2022

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

A teenage girl accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween night that awakens all the spooky decorations in the town. She has to now team up with her father to put the spirit to sleep and stop the chaos. Directed by Jeff Wadlow, The Curse of Bridge Hollow is an upcoming American supernatural drama starring Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 14 October 2022

The Lie Eater

The Lie Eater or Usougi is a Japanese thriller directed by Hideo Nakata and stars Ryusei Yokohama, Hayato Sano, Mai Shiraishi, and others. The plot revolves around an expert gambler who fights the evilest swindlers in the country. He aims to take control of a powerful secret organization and how he does that forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 11 October 2022

The Good Boss

The Good Boss is a 2021 Spanish comedy film directed by Fernando Leon de Aranoa. The movie is a corporate satire that revolves around a charismatic factory owner who meddles in the lives of his employees. His ultimate aim is to win a prestigious award for business excellence and goes to any extent to make his dream come true. The movie stars Javier Bardem in the lead roles and Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 12 October 2022

Blackout

Directed by Sam Macaroni and starring Josh Duhamel, Abbie Cornish, Omar Chaparro, and others in crucial roles, Blackout is an American crime action suspense drama. The plot revolves around a man who wakes up in a hospital without any memory of his past. He finds out that a cartel is on his trail. How he fights them and recollects his past is the story of Blackout.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 12 October 2022

Let us know which one of these new movies releasing this week of October on OTT are you most excited about. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly OTT updates.