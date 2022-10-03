Yet another month and yet another load of entertainment. The month of September proved to be entertaining and October seems to be better with 10 interesting movies releasing in the first week on OTT. From major Tollywood flicks to top-grade Malayalam thrillers, the week ahead promises to keep us hooked to the screens in our free time.

Here is the list of movies releasing in the first week of October on OTT platforms.

Karthikeya 2

The recent blockbuster, which not only took Tollywood by storm but even Bollywood, is finally gearing up for its OTT release. Starring Nikhil Siddartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, the adventure fantasy drama was directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Set 5 years after the events of the first part, the plot revolves around the curious Dr Karthikeya who is on a new and perilous journey to unearth a mystical relic. He and his companions have to connect the dots to find the 5,000-year-old relic that holds the power to save mankind. Srinivas Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, and Anupam Kher play other key roles in the movie.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 5 October 2022

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga

Starring Panja Vaishnav Tej and Ketika Sharma in the lead roles, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is a Telugu rom-com directed by Gireesaaya. The recent release received an average response at the box office and is slated for its OTT release this week. Two childhood friends, Radha and Rishi, fall in love with each other at the age of 14 but separate due to a fight at school. How they reunite after 10 years and unite their estranged families forms the crux of the plot. The movie stars Naveen Chandra, Subbaraju, Naresh, Prabhu, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 October 2022

Chor Bazaar

Chor Bazaar is a romantic action film starring Akash Puri and Gehnna Sippy in the lead roles and was directed by Jeevan Reddy. Bachchan Saab is a small-time thief who steals car tyres and other parts to make money by reselling them. One day, an invaluable diamond, stolen from the Hyderabad museum, falls into his possession which brings a whole lot of trouble with it. Subbaraju, Sunil, Sampoornesh Babu ,and others will be seen in supporting roles in this movie.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 1 October 2022

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case

Based on a short story by GR Indugopan, Oru Thekkan Thallu Case is a Malayalam action comedy-drama directed by Sreejith N. Set in the1980s in a village near Kollam, the plot revolves around a group of people, their families, and the conflicts among them. One day, a gang attacks a lighthouse keeper’s men, who swear to take revenge on the attackers. The movie’s cast includes Biju Menon, Padma Priya, Roshan Mathew, Nimisha Sajayan, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 October 2022

Eesho

Eesho is an upcoming Malayalam thriller directed by Nadirshah and stars Jayasurya and Namitha Pramod in the lead roles. An old man who works as an ATM security guard is wrongfully framed as the accused in a murder case because of a mysterious man he meets one night. How he untangles himself from the false accusations and proves to be innocent forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 5 October 2022

Gaalipata 2

A sequel to the 2008 Kannada film, Gaalipata 2 stars Ganesh, Anant Nag, Diganth, Pawan Kumar, and others in key roles. Three college friends reunite to meet their old teacher, who seeks the help of the three to find his long-lost son. Will the three friends successfully trace their teacher’s son? The Kannada romantic comedy movie was directed by Yogaraj Bhat.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 5 October 2022

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a recent family comedy-drama directed by Aanand L Rai and stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Padnekar, and others in key roles. Lala Kedarnath, the brother of four sisters, vow to his mother to get married only after getting all his sisters married. His love interest, Sapna, is forced by her father to marry the person of his choice and let go of Lala. How Lala marries his sisters off and wins Sapna forms the rest of the plot.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 5 October 2022

Uniki

Directed by Rajkumar Bobby, Uniki is a Telugu action thriller starring Ashish Gandhi, Chitra Shukla, Mahesh Achanta, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around Abhimanyu, a police officer solving the mystery behind an attack on Subba Lakshmi, a self-taught IAS officer.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 5 October 2022

Maja Ma

Pallavi Patel is a multi-talented middle-aged housewife who grows to fame owing to her dance and cooking skills. But soon, her life turns upside down when a false rumour surfaces on the day of her son’s engagement to a wealthy NRI family. Maja Ma is an upcoming Hindi family drama starring Madhuri Dixit, Simone Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, and others in key roles and was directed by Anand Tiwari.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 6 October 2022

The Gandhi Murder

The Gandhi Murder is a historical political thriller directed by Karin Traidha and Pankaj Sehgal. Starring Jesus Sans, Vikas Shrivastav, Luke Pasqualino, and others in key roles, the movie encapsulates the events that led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 1 October 2022

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTT platforms in the first week of October are you most excited about.

