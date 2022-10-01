September was a month packed with several major OTT releases. From binge-worthy web series to thrilling movies, the last 30 days gave way to a huge load of entertainment. Especially, Netflix, the leading global OTT platform, had everything for people with all sorts of tastes. Giving us many reasons to repay our subscription fee every month, the house of quality content had a lot planned for its viewers every week. If you are wondering what to do if the rain spoils your Sunday plans, you must check out the new movies that have been released on Netflix in September.

Here is the list of the new movies released in September on Netflix.

Attention Please

Written and directed by Jithin Issac Thomas, Attention Please is a Malayalam thriller that speaks volumes about existing social issues. The plot revolves around an aspiring filmmaker who finds no luck to make it big. He begins narrating his stories to his roommates that are unsettling yet address many issues in the real world. The movie features Vishnu Govindham, Athira Kallingal, Sreejith, and others in prominent roles.

Jogi

Jogi is a Hindi period drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles. Set in 1980s India, the plot revolves around three friends of different religious faiths, How they unite to save hundreds of people in a town during the aftermath of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination on 31 October 1984 forms the crux of the plot.

Plan A Plan B

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Plan A Plan B is a Hindi rom-com starring Ritesh Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The plot follows the lives of a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone but herself and a divorce lawyer with a weakness. When their lives cross paths, they decide to experiment to see whether opposites attract and repel.

Ek Villain Returns

Starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, Ek Villain Returns was directed by Mohit Suri. Set 8 years after the events of the first film, the plot revolves around a cab driver who goes on a killing spree, with his girlfriend’s aid, in the name of the Smiley Killer. The movie received an average response from the critics and audience alike during its theatrical run and had decent box office collections.

Katteri

Katteri is a 2022 Tamil horror comedy directed by Deekay and stars Vaibhav, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonam Bajwa, and Aathmika in crucial roles. A gang of small-time criminals who work under a gangster escape from his wrath. In order to save themselves from him, they land in a town they don’t realise is haunted.

