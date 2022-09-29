House of the Dragon, a prequel to the most loved web series of all time, Game of Thrones, has been making all our Mondays better since its premiere five weeks ago. With a new episode every Monday, the series has taken us back to the GoT days, giving us a reason to renew our Disney Plus Hotstar subscription. If you are wondering how to optimally utilise your subscription, the major OTT platform has never deprived its audiences of quality movies. With a bunch of new movies releasing every week, Disney Plus Hotstar is the go-to source of entertainment for a weekend binge.

Here is the list of new movies which were released in September on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Vikrant Rona

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is a Kannada suspense thriller starring Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role. Set in a village in the midst of a rainforest, the plot revolves around the mysterious events and murders that happen there. While the locals think a haunted bungalow to be the reason, a police officer arrives in the village and soon sets on a mission to uncover the truth. The cast includes Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and others in crucial roles.

Cutt Putlli

A remake of the Tamil crime thriller, Ratsasan, the Akshay Kumar starrer is directed by Ranjit Tiwari. The plot revolves around a police officer who is on a mission to nab a psycho killer who is on a killing spree. Why is the killer targeting young girls? How does the police officer track him down? The movie features Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and others in crucial roles.

Thor- Love and Thunder

Gorr- The God Butcher is on the loose to seek revenge for the ill-fate of his folk. The God of Thunder and his long-lost lover have to team up under unforeseen circumstances to eliminate the threat the god butcher poses, not just to them but to the entire mankind. Directed by Takia Watiti, Thor Love and Thunder stars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson alongside Chris Hemsworth. Watch the 29th movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) on OTT this weekend if you haven’t. A documentary named ‘The Making of Thor Love and Thunder’ was also released along with the movie.

Babli Bouncer

Babli Bouncer is a recent Indian Hindi comedy-drama directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The plot revolves around a small-town girl, Babli, who moves to the busy city of Delhi in pursuit of a job. Soon, she turns into a bouncer and shoots up to fame instantly. Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the titular role while Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid, and others play supporting roles in this movie.

Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2 is an American supernatural comedy directed by Anne Fletcher and produced by Walt Disney Pictures. The plot is set 29 years after the events of the first film, Hocus Pocus. In 2022, the Sanderson sisters, who live on people’s life energy to make themselves younger, are back in Salem. How three high-school kids stand up against the witches from the crux of the plot. The cast includes Bette Midler, Kathy Nijamy, Sarah Jessica Parker, and others in lead roles.

Which one of these September released movies have you already watched on Disney Plus Hotstar?