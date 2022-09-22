Movies are an emotion that anyone will connect to disregarding the language barrier. In a land known for its art, good movies were always praised for their way of bringing forward stories to the audiences. If you are one to enjoy films of any language, and genre, and searching for some weekend movie suggestions, you are in the right place. Home to countless must-watch movies, the OTT platform Netflix should be the right choice for a weekend binge with your mates.

Here are 6 movies in 6 different languages you must watch on Netflix this weekend.

Telugu- Cinema Bandi

Cinema Bandi is a 2021 Telugu comedy-drama directed by Praveen Kandregula in his directorial debut. The movie was produced by the makers of The Family Man- Raj & DK. Set in a remote village near the Andhra-Karnataka border, the movie revolves around a group of villagers who make an attempt at filmmaking with a camera an auto driver finds. How the auto driver teams up with a still photographer and a barber to film a story written by an old man is brilliantly shown in Cinema Bandi. The movie received wide recognition when it was released and is a must-watch if you haven’t.

Hindi- Jogi

Jogi is a Hindi period drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles. Set in 1980s India, the plot revolves around three friends of different religious faiths, How they unite to save hundreds of people in a town during the aftermath of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination on 31 October 1984 forms the crux of the plot.

Tamil- Mandela

Starring Yogi Babu in the titular role, this Netflix Original is a Tamil political satire directed by debutant Mandonne Ashwin. In a small village, of 1,000 inhabitants, two stepbrothers contest for the seat of Village President. After a tied election, the deciding vote lies in the hands of a local hairstylist, Mandela. The plot revolves around how Mandela gets the brothers to develop the village, with funds from their own pockets. The fate of the election rests on who wins Mandela’s heart.

Malayalam- Sudani from Nigeria

Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, Sudani From Nigeria is a 2018 sports drama starring Shoubin Shahir and Samuel Abiola Robinson in lead roles. This heartwarming tale of a football club manager and his star Nigerian player bridging the cultural differences between them is a must-watch for all cinema lovers. The movie received a humongous response among cinema lovers and was also the recipient of several awards and accolades.

English- Uncharted

If you are into treasure hunt adventure tales, there is nothing like Uncharted. Based on a widely popular game series of the same name, Uncharted stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the lead roles. Nathan Drake, a bartender and a part-time pick pocketer is approached by a fortune hunter to help him find an unheard land of invaluable treasures. They both team up against a powerful corporate magnate to discover the greatest pirate treasure of all time. Watch the epic treasure hunt directed by Ruben Fleischer on Netflix for an enthraling experience.

Korean- The Call

A mainstream horror movie, The Call tells the story of a 28-year-old girl who visits her grandmother in a deserted place. The girl misplaced her phone and loses all forms of contact with the outside world. She finds a strange old cordless phone in her childhood home, through which she will start communicating with another woman who lived in the same house in 1999. She tries to save that woman from a serial killer. Directed by Lee Chung-hyeon, the cast includes Park Shin-hye, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee El and others in prominent roles.

