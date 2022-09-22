On Wednesday, 21 September 2022, the Vizag Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested two men smuggling ganja from S Kota. As per the officials’ statement, the men were trafficking the ganja to Chennai via Visakhapatnam in a minibus. The accused men allegedly concealed bags weighing 120 kilos by forming a hole on the roof of the minibus.

Based on credible information about the ganja smuggling, the Vizag Special Enforcement Bureau officials kept a vigilant eye on heavy vehicles moving on the outskirts. Upon noticing a suspicious minibus, the officials halted it and conducted a check. They discovered bags of ganja concealed in the ceiling of the bus and seized them.

The SEB arrested the two men and held the bus on the charges of smuggling the illegal material. Speaking to the media about this raid, a Vizag SEB official stated that this is the 42nd interstate ganja smuggling case in the last four months. He also added that 137 men have been arrested for smuggling in these cases.

Apart from ganja trade, the district has also become a hotspot for adulterated alcohol brewing. Yesterday, the Anakapalli District Police crushed over 8,000 litres of illegal alcohol bottles seized in several cases since 2018. Read here.

