On Wednesday, 21 September 2022, the Anakapalli District Police crushed 8,114 litres of illegal alcohol bottles worth Rs 73 lakhs using road rollers near Visakhapatnam. District SP Gautami Shali, Additional SP (Crimes) B Lakshmi Narayana, Anakapalli ADP B Suneel, Parawada in charge DSP B Srinivasa Rao, and several other police officials were present at the location. In a press conference at Kasimkota, SP Gautami informed the media that the destroyed bottles were related to 2,315 cases since 2018.

She added that the district police had been constantly putting efforts to end the illegal sale and interstate transportation of alcohol. The culprits in such cases will be strictly punished, she expressed. SP Gautami appealed to the citizens to contact 9505200100 (WhatsApp), 14500 (SEB toll-free number), or 100 to report any illegal sale or adulterated alcohol brewing in the district.

The alcohol bottles were crushed at a private layout in Kasimkota near Visakhapatnam. They were laid down on a road and crushed using road rollers. In a similar incident, over 2,000 litres of alcohol bottles were destroyed by the Andhra Pradesh Police in Vijayawada. A majority of the destroyed bottles were said to be illegally transported from Telangana State.

