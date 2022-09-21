The Film Federation of India (FFI) has nominated the Gujarati film Chhello Show for the 2023 Oscar Awards aka Academy Awards breaking the hearts of many Tollywood fans. Ever since Rajamouli’s RRR was released, the Telugu audiences have been rooting for the movie to be sent to the Oscars. On the other hand, many suggested Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files to be sent to the Oscars under the Best Foreign Film category. Speaking about quality films that deserve wide recognition and accolades, the South Indian industry was never deprived of any. Over the past few decades, a total of 14 films- 10 Tamil, 3 Malayalam, and 1 Telugu- carved their way to being nominated for the Oscars from India.

Here are 6 such South Indian movies that have been nominated as India’s official entry to the Oscar Awards.

Swathi Muthyam- Telugu 1986

The first and the only Telugu movie to be announced as India’s official entry to the Oscars, Swathi Muthyam was directed by the legendary filmmaker K Viswanath. Swathi Muthyam is an iconic film in the TFI and remains to be among the favourites of a majority of people from the yesteryear generation. The soulful music composed by Maestro Ilayaraja was one of the major assets of the movie alongside Kamal Haasan’s award-winning performance. Among the numerous awards, the movie has received, is the National Award for Best Feature Film. Director Viswanath and Kamal Haasan won several accolades and awards for this evergreen classic.

Nayakan- Tamil 1987

A game changer in the action thriller genre, Nayakan was a masterpiece by Mani Ratnam. Yet another film starring Kamal Haasan, his performance won him the National Award for Best Actor. Nayakan also had a successful run across several centres for 175 days, which was considered a prestigious tag back in the day. PC Sreeram and Thota Tharani also won the National Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction respectively. The TIME magazine named Nayakan among the ‘100 Greatest Indian Films of All Time.’ Nayakan’s plot was loosely based on the life of Varadarajan Madalair, a Bombay underworld don.

Anjali- Tamil 1990

A movie that moved many and brought tears to the eyes of the watchers, Anjali portrays the emotional trauma the family of a dying mentally disabled child goes through. Anjali won three National Awards in the categories of Best Child Artist, Best Audiography, and Best Feature Film in Tamil. Shamili, who essayed the role of Anjali, won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Child Artist. Director Mani Ratnam was lauded by The Indian Express by saying, “Directing so many kids must have been such a difficult task and Mani Ratnam has been so successful in this department.”

Indian- Tamil 1996

Indian was a high-octane action thriller directed by Shankar and stars Kamal Haasan in dual roles. Yet another movie that won Kamal Haasan the National Award for Best Actor, Indian was a major commercial success that was the highest-grossing Tamil movie of that time. The plot revolves around an ex-freedom fighter turned vigilante whose only ambition is to end corruption. The movie went on to win three National Awards for Best Actor, Best Art Direction, and Best Special Effects. Apart from these, Indian also won several other prestigious awards in the best film, actor, and director categories. A sequel of the movie is under director Shankar currently and has been named Indian 2.

Jeans- Tamil 1998

A major sensation during the late 90s, Jeans saw career-best performances from Prashanth and Aishwarya Rai. Yet another movie directed by Shankar that made it big at the box office, it was the most expensive film to be made in Indian cinema history back in the day. Jeans received four Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and a Filmfare Award. The movie also won the National Award for Best Special Effects which was not a surprise to those who watched it. The chartbusters by AR Rahman for Jeans are heard on a loop even today. In 2013, there were rumours about a possible sequel, which never made it to the floor.

Adaminte Makan Abu- Malayalam 2011

Adaminte is Malayalam social drama written, directed, and co-produced by Salim Ahamed. The movie received four National Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Music Direction. Apart from the National Film Awards, the movie received numerous awards and accolades across several film festivals. To date, it remains among the top-rated Malayalam films of all time. The movie is one of the three Malayalam movies to be ever nominated as the Indian contender for the Best Foreign Film at the Oscar Awards.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more