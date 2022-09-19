This week of September is packed with OTT releases. Be it movies or web series, you are in for a binge-worthy watch this entire week. Exciting Indian web series are making their way with freshly-brewed content, and we can’t wait to watch them all at once. On the international front, an exciting fantasy action thriller has got us waiting. Watch these 7 upcoming web series releasing on OTT platforms this week of September to continue your binge streak.

Here is the list of upcoming web series releasing this week of September on OTT platforms.

Also read: 8 must-watch movies releasing this week of September on OTTs

Hush Hush

Hush Hush is an upcoming Hindi mystery thriller web series starring Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, and Kritika Kamra in the lead roles. Four women, living safe and luxurious lives, unexpectedly find themselves in troubles that question their innocence and integrity. A smart investigative officer is tasked to solve the mystery behind an incident that takes place in a township where the four women live. Will they come out as guilty? Or will the women prove their innocence? Watch this nail-biting thriller series created by Tanuja Chandra this week on OTT.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 22 September 2022

Andor

Andor is an upcoming American fantasy action-adventure series created by Tony Gilroy. The series is a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One, a spin-off of the Star Wars franchise. Set 5 years before the events of Rogue One, the series follows the thief turned rebel spy, Cassian Andor. How Cassian joins a rebel alliance against the Galactic Empire and rises among ranks forms the crux of the plot. The cast includes Diego Luna in the titular role and Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, and others as crucial characters.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 21 September 2022

Dude S2

Starring Ambrish Verma, Arun Kushwah, Apoorva Arora, and others in crucial roles, Dude is a Hindi mystery drama thriller series. Dude narrates the life of Uttam Bhamija, a detective, who is on the trial of a suspicious psychopath. In the second season, he will face his archrival on a crime spree. How he solves the most perilous case of his career and eliminates the threat forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: 20 September 2022

Jamtara S2

Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega is an Indian crime drama series directed by Soumendra Padhi and written by Trishant Srivastava. Set in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand, the series encapsulates how two young men operate a phishing racket and go against a corrupt politician. A police superintendent sets foot in the town and takes up arms against the illegal activities there. Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasamy, and others play crucial roles in the series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 September 2022

Dahmer

Dahmer Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story is an upcoming American biographical crime drama series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series follows the real-life murders of the infamous serial killer who took many young boys as victims. Evan Peters will be seen playing the titular role while Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, and others play supporting roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 September 2022

Thai Cave Rescue

Inspired by true events, Thai Chave Rescue is a limited series directed by Baz Poonpiriya and Kevin Tancharoen. The series encapsulates a global rescue effort to save a Thai youth soccer team and their assistant coach trapped within the Tham Luang Cave. Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote, Pratya Patong, Songpon Kantawong, and others will be seen in the main roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 September 2022

Dynasty S5

Dynasty is an American family drama series based on the 1908s prime-time soap opera of the same name. The plot follows the rich Carrington family that runs an extensive business empire. How the family members conspire against each other, fall, and rise from the interesting part of the plot. Dynasty stars Liz Gillies, Grant Show, Rafael Da La Fuente, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 September 2022

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.