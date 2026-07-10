The nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards for 2026 were announced, and this year has many expectations to reach! The Pitt is leading the race with a whopping 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor for Noah Wyle. Hacks, which finished airing its final season earlier this year, has bagged 24 nominations; Widow’s Bay has got 19 nominations, followed by Pluribus with 18 nominations. In the limited series categories, Netflix’s Beef received 16 nominations, and DFT St. Louis followed with 13. If your watchlist for the week is empty, here are some of the best Emmy nominations for 2026 that you can stream this weekend!

Emmy Nominations 2026: Top series to binge-watch this weekend!

Outstanding Drama Series:

The Gilded Age (JioHotstar)

This historical drama television series is set during the Gilded Age, the boom years of the 1880s, in New York City, and focuses on the conflicts surrounding the new-money Russell family and their old-money neighbours, the van Rhijn family.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (JioHotstar)

A sequel set after the events of the Dance of Dragons depicted in House of the Dragon, this fantasy drama is an adaptation of the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas written by George R.R. Martin. Ser Duncan the Tall and his minute squire Egg face multiple dangerous situations in King’s Landing, where the political tension is at its peak.

The Pitt (JioHotstar)

Recognised and critically acclaimed by physicians, medical publications, and healthcare workers across the globe, the series describes the lives of the emergency staff at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Centre, through a 12-hour shift as they deal with their own problems while saving lives.

The second season takes place on the 4th of July, with new characters and intense drama.

Slow Horses (Amazon Prime Video)

A dysfunctional team of MI5 agents and their obnoxious boss, Jackson Lamb, navigate the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world to defend England from sinister forces.

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Hacks (Amazon Prime Video)

A legendary comedian is struggling to hold on to her crumbling empire and hires a young unemployed writer to liven up her material. This marks the beginning of a strange mentorship between the two, which blurs the lines between their personal and professional lives.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Starring Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman, Greg Kinnear, Nicole Kidman and several others, this comedy-drama centres on the titular character, Margo, the daughter of a Hooters waitress, Shyanne, and Jinx, a former professional wrestler. Faced with a new baby and a growing mountain of bills, Margo has to find a way out of the troubles.

Widow’s Bay (Amazon Prime Video)

A New England mayor trying to boost tourism on his island must navigate strange events that suggest the island might be cursed. This comedy-horror series should be on your watchlist for the intriguing premise!

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:

Beef (Netflix)

The Emmy-winning series returns with a brand-new story of two couples whose blackmail war upends a country club, starring Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.

DTF St. Louis (JioHotstar)

This dark comedy miniseries features three middle-aged individuals who are entangled in a love triangle, that leads to one’s untimely demise.

All Her Fault (JioHotstar)

Adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by Andrea Mara, All Her Fault opens on a terrifying situation that eventually unearths the deep secrets of a community. Marissa Irvine arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate, but the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognises. She doesn’t have Milo and has never heard of him. As every parent’s worst nightmare begins to unfold, new questions lead to deep secrets, revealing cracks in the Irvines’ seemingly perfect world until everything is left shattered.

Each of these top Emmy-nominated series for 2026 is filled with entertainment, nail-biting storylines, and one-of-a-kind storytelling. Stream these brilliant series this weekend and let us know which of these will be flickering on your screens in the comments below!

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