Best Shows to Watch After House of the Dragon Season 3 Ep 1!

The first episode of the latest season of the Houses of the Dragon just dropped and it has been the talk of the internet! The episode has many plot twists, conclusions, and anticipations which is named Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood. The book fans are busy dissecting all the given Easter eggs of the upcoming episode, and the TV show fans are talking about the impact of the episode. If you have watched the first episode of the House of the Dragon season 3 and are waiting for the next one, here are some shows that will occupy your time until then!

Shows to watch while waiting for the next episode of House of the Dragon season 3

Those About to Die (Amazon Prime Video)

Rome, the world’s wealthiest city, keeps its restless population in check with free food, chariot racing, and gladiatorial combat. Four Patrician-owned factions control the lucrative races at Circus Maximus, while a booming betting underworld thrives beneath the stands. As the public’s thirst for bloodshed grows, the Colosseum rises — a massive arena where thousands live in the shadows, many destined to die for the crowd’s entertainment.

Arcane (Netflix)

Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions. Much like the civil war going on in the latest season of the House of the Dragon, this show showcase the consequences of an ongoing war.

Rome (JioHotstar)

Two Roman soldiers are caught up in the historical events of an era that included the death of a republic and the birth of an empire.

Vikings (Netflix)

This gritty drama charts the exploits of Viking hero Ragnar Lothbrok as he extends the Norse reach by challenging an unfit leader who lacks vision.

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (JioHotstar)

Based off the same book series as the House of the Dragons, this show showcases the Tale of Dunk and Egg about the story of the hedge knight Ser Duncan ‘Dunk’ the Tall and his squire, Aegon ‘Egg’ Targaryen.

The Gilded Age (JioHotstar)

This American historical drama series showcases Marian Brook, who moves to New York after her father’s death to live with her aunts. However, things get complicated when she must fit into the conflicts surrounding the new money Russell family and her old money van Rhijn-Brook family.

With shows like House of the Dragon season 3, your entertainment watchlist will be full until the next episode drops. Let us know which of these shows will be on your screen this week!

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