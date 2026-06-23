AP Cabinet Raises PSU Retirement Age From 60 to 62 Years

Chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the State Cabinet at its meeting held on Tuesday approved the proposal to increase the retirement age of the employees of PSU, corporations and societies from 60 to 62 years.

The Cabinet also approved another 79 proposals, which include sanction of Rs 34,000 crore for investments to generate 35,000 jobs and major infrastructure and tourism projects in the State.

It also approved State initiatives to provide incentives for five-star hotels and convention centers in Amaravati, along with major tourism projects in Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Annavaram, and Tirupati.

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