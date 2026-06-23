Polio drops drive to cover 1.89 lakh children

District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore has directed the officials concerned to work in coordination to ensure the administration of polio drops to all the children below five years in the district.

Speaking at a review meeting held with officials of various departments on Monday on the arrangements for the Pulse Polio Programme, the collector instructed the officials to get polio drops administered through booths on June 28. The officials should identify the remaining children through door-to-door visits on June 29 and 30 for the pulse polio immunisation.

As many as 1,89,712 children in the age group of 0-5 years have been identified in the district to cover under the immunisation drive.

According to the collector, 1,062 polio booths, 62 transit booths and 94 mobile booths will be set up across the district for the implementation of the programme. A total of 2,004 special teams, 4,518 vaccinators and 120 supervisors will be deployed for the door-to-door survey.

He instructed the ZP CEO to hold task force meetings at the mandal level and take steps to identify children below five years and bring them to the booths with the help of education department staff. He instructed the ICDS officials to ensure that anganwadi workers and supervisors actively participate in the management of the booths as well as home visit programmes.

The District Public Relations Officer was instructed to conduct a wide campaign for the success of the drive.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu