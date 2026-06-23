Pharma city fire accident : MLA Ramesh reassures victim's families

Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu has promised all help from both the government and the management to the family members of those who died in the fire accident at a chemical factory in the Parawada Pharma City on Tuesday.

The MLA, who visited the Pharma City and later KGH, talked to the family members of the deceased in the incident.

Terming the recurrence of the incidents of this kind even after iniating measures unfortunate, the MLA said the government was firm of putting an end to accidents at factories.

A comprehensive probe would be initiated into the circumstances that led to the incident, said the MLA warning the company management of severe action if any negligence on its part was proved.

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