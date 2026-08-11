APJUDA Announces Strike Over Stipend Hike from August 11

The Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) has announced the launch of a strike starting August 11. According to a press note issued by the association, the decision has been taken as talks with the government on the stipend hike have failed. The association has announced that it will intensify the agitation in phases.

In phase 1, on August 11, all postgraduates and senior residents will not attend to any work except emergency cases, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Similarly, they will strike work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from August 12 to 15. They will, however, attend to emergency cases. In case there is no response from the government to their demand, the junior doctors will intensify the agitation from August 17, according to the association.

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