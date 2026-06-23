Two Dead in Chemical Factory Fire at Pharma City Parawada

In a major fire at a chemical factory in Pharma City of Parawada mandal in Anakapalle district on Tuesday morning, two persons died and two others reportedly trapped inside.

According to reports, police and fire-brigade personnel rushed to the factory and took up rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as Venkatesh of Parawada and Trinatha Rao of Atchutapuram.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha talked to the district officials and enquired about the accident. She directed them to speed up the rescue work.

Expressing shock over the incident, she promised all support to the kin of the victims.

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