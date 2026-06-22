It’s that time of the week to update your watchlist of the latest and new OTT releases over the next seven days! There are several returning television series like The Bear, Gram Chikitsalay, Another Self, and impressive movies like In The Hands of Dante, which will keep you occupied for the entire week. If you’re looking for something new to add to your watchlist, here are the new OTT releases of the week!

New OTT releases of the week: June 22-26, 2026

June 22

House of the Dragon season 3 (JioHotstar)

Delving into the war that has been building up for the past 2 seasons, the newest installment of House of the Dragon begins with the crucial part of the Dance of the Dragons. The Targaryen civil war will end with one victor and several deaths, which could shape the future of Westeros forever.

See You At Work Tomorrow! (Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the hit Kakao webtoon Back to Work!, this slow-burn romance centers on Cha Ji-yoon, a product planner who has sworn off love, and the company’s most-feared team leader, Kang Si-woo. These polar opposites get entangled at work and find themselves gravitating towards each other more and more.

June 23

Gram Chikitsalay season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The most loved rural healthcare comedy is back for another season! Dr. Prabhat Sinha is still working to attract sick villagers to the local PHC, but the lack of medicine supply is one of many problems. He is advised to win the award for an Adarsh PHC, after which the CMO office will fulfill all his demands. Can Prabhat win this despite village politics and corruption?

June 24

Another Self season 3 (Netflix)

In this final season, Ada, Sevgi, and Leyla return to where it all started. A connection from the past shifts Ada’s direction, Sevgi begins to question herself about her dream of having a family, and Leyla has to confront the skeletons in her closet.

Avatar: Fire and Ash (JioHotstar)

From James Cameron’s vision, this is the third part of the Pandora saga. Recovering from the loss of their son, Neteyam, Jake Sully and Neytiri face a new enemy. The Ash People, led by their fierce leader Varang, bring back another person from the past, Colonel Quaritch, who returns with a calculated motive, making this one of the most dangerous and personal battles the family has to face.

In the Hand of Dante (Netflix)

Taking place in dual timelines, this movie centers on Nick Tosches, a grieving New York author tasked with authenticating and stealing the manuscript of Dante Alighieri’s original script for The Divine Comedy, as he drifts from place to place, seeking inspiration for his masterpiece.

June 26

Lingam (JioHotstar)

A kabbadi player’s life falls into jeopardy when he is accused of a crime he didn’t commit. The crime thriller will showcase his transformation into a feared underworld figure. Loosely based on the real criminal incidents from Kanyakumari, this is a must-watch!

Notes from the Last Row (Netflix)

Heo Mun-oh is a literature professor and a failed novelist who becomes obsessed with Lee Kang, an engineering student whose writing possesses a talent Mun-oh could only dream of. Hoping to shape the student’s talent, the professor offers Lee Kang tutoring sessions, which slowly descend into the dark pool of obsession, manipulation, and psychological warfare.

Agent Kim Reactivated (Netflix)

Kim Do-hyeon is a bank employee who lives with his daughter, Min-ji. Leaving behind the dangerous life as a North-South Korean covert operative, Do-hyeon does his best while raising his daughter. His carefully curated life comes undone when his daughter is kidnapped, and he is forced to uncover his previous life to bring his daughter back.

Perfect Family (Sony LIV)

This dramedy web series dissects the layers of an ideal middle-class household. After a family crisis, the entire family, across multiple generations, has to confront the long-buried tensions through uneasy confrontations and uncomfortable truths.

The Bear season 5 (JioHotstar)

The final season picks up after Carmy quits the food industry, leaving the restaurant in the hands of Sydney, Richie, and Natalie. With the goal of earning its first Michelin star, the trio takes charge of the restaurant, turning it into a success.

With these new OTT releases, the entertainment for the week never stops. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, gather your favorite blankets, and get comfortable on the couch with these intriguing watches.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.