It is that time of the week where you can refresh your weekly watchlist! After your office hours, these new OTT releases will ensure that you remain entertained and relaxed at home. Ranging from dark thriller to hilarious comedies, there is something for everyone. Here are the new OTT releases that you can stream this week!
Based loosely on the first half of Emily Brontë’s infamous gothic novel of the same name, this movie surrounds the fate of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff who cannot be more different from each other. Their unbreakable bond from childhood transforms into something dangerous, that will bear its weight for generations to come.
JioHotstar
A decades-old unsolved Tennessee case stumps top detectives until a high school sociology class breaks it wide open. This is based on the hit KT studios and iHeartMedia true-crime podcast of the same name.
Amazon Prime Video
In order to discover the location of a stolen hoard of Ainu gold, Asirpa and Sugimoto head to Abashiri Prison, where Noppera-Bo and the truth about her father wait.
Netflix
Ten singles invite their first loves on a whirlwind trip to an idyllic setting, where they hope to rekindle what might have been.
JioHotstar
A lost puppy changes every life she touches, healing a child and causing political upheaval while her mother searches for her. Will Lucky find her way home?
This high-stakes comedy horror is back with a sequel! After surviving the attempted sacrificial ritual, Grace is pulled into another game, involving the families from the Council. However, this time she is not alone- after she is reunited with her estranged sister, Faith, by her side. This is the final round, and who wins, will rule them all.
JioHotstar
Netflix
Samantha’s comeback movie, is an action comedy which revolves around Swarna who wants to win over her family, while hiding a past of her own.
With these new OTT releases, make sure that your entertainment never dies down this week. Let us know in the comments which of these will be flickering on your screen!
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