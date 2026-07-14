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Now Reading: New OTT releases that you can stream this week!

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    New OTT releases that you can stream this week!

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New OTT releases that you can stream this week!

Team Yo! VizagEntertainment2 hours ago

New OTT releases that you can stream this week!

It is that time of the week where you can refresh your weekly watchlist! After your office hours, these new OTT releases will ensure that you remain entertained and relaxed at home. Ranging from dark thriller to hilarious comedies, there is something for everyone. Here are the new OTT releases that you can stream this week!

New OTT releases that you can stream this week!

July 13

Wuthering Heights

Based loosely on the first half of Emily Brontë’s infamous gothic novel of the same name, this movie surrounds the fate of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff who cannot be more different from each other. Their unbreakable bond from childhood transforms into something dangerous, that will bear its weight for generations to come.

JioHotstar

Murder 101

A decades-old unsolved Tennessee case stumps top detectives until a high school sociology class breaks it wide open. This is based on the hit KT studios and iHeartMedia true-crime podcast of the same name. 

Amazon Prime Video

Golden Kamuy: Assault on Abashiri Prison

Netflix

Second Love

JioHotstar

July 15

Ride or Die

Amazon Prime Video

Lucky

A lost puppy changes every life she touches, healing a child and causing political upheaval while her mother searches for her. Will Lucky find her way home?

Apple TV

July 16

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

This high-stakes comedy horror is back with a sequel! After surviving the attempted sacrificial ritual, Grace is pulled into another game, involving the families from the Council. However, this time she is not alone- after she is reunited with her estranged sister, Faith, by her side. This is the final round, and who wins, will rule them all.

JioHotstar

The Hawk

Netflix

July 17

Heartstopper Forever

Netflix

Maa Inti Bangaram

Samantha’s comeback movie, is an action comedy which revolves around Swarna who wants to win over her family, while hiding a past of her own.

JioHotstar

The East Palace

Netflix

With these new OTT releases, make sure that your entertainment never dies down this week. Let us know in the comments which of these will be flickering on your screen!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.

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