It is that time of the week where you can refresh your weekly watchlist! After your office hours, these new OTT releases will ensure that you remain entertained and relaxed at home. Ranging from dark thriller to hilarious comedies, there is something for everyone. Here are the new OTT releases that you can stream this week!

New OTT releases that you can stream this week!

July 13

Wuthering Heights

Based loosely on the first half of Emily Brontë’s infamous gothic novel of the same name, this movie surrounds the fate of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff who cannot be more different from each other. Their unbreakable bond from childhood transforms into something dangerous, that will bear its weight for generations to come.

JioHotstar

Murder 101

A decades-old unsolved Tennessee case stumps top detectives until a high school sociology class breaks it wide open. This is based on the hit KT studios and iHeartMedia true-crime podcast of the same name.

Amazon Prime Video

Golden Kamuy: Assault on Abashiri Prison

In order to discover the location of a stolen hoard of Ainu gold, Asirpa and Sugimoto head to Abashiri Prison, where Noppera-Bo and the truth about her father wait.

Netflix

Second Love

Ten singles invite their first loves on a whirlwind trip to an idyllic setting, where they hope to rekindle what might have been.

JioHotstar

July 15

Ride or Die

Best friends Debbie Claybourne and Judith Burton thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turned out to be an international assassin; when a mysterious figure emerges, both of their worlds are turned upside down.

Amazon Prime Video

Lucky

A lost puppy changes every life she touches, healing a child and causing political upheaval while her mother searches for her. Will Lucky find her way home?

Apple TV

July 16

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

This high-stakes comedy horror is back with a sequel! After surviving the attempted sacrificial ritual, Grace is pulled into another game, involving the families from the Council. However, this time she is not alone- after she is reunited with her estranged sister, Faith, by her side. This is the final round, and who wins, will rule them all.

JioHotstar

The Hawk

Follows Lonnie Hawkins, 2004’s top golfer, as he struggles to recapture his magic late in his career, refusing to believe he’s anything other than one stroke away from golf’s greatest comeback.

Netflix

July 17

Heartstopper Forever

Nick and Charlie are in love, but new challenges lay ahead with Nick getting ready to leave for university and Charlie taking on new responsibilities at school.

Netflix

Maa Inti Bangaram

Samantha’s comeback movie, is an action comedy which revolves around Swarna who wants to win over her family, while hiding a past of her own.

JioHotstar

The East Palace

A man who walks the spirit world and a court lady who hears the dead enter the East Palace by the king’s orders and attempt to unravel its dark secrets.

Netflix

With these new OTT releases, make sure that your entertainment never dies down this week. Let us know in the comments which of these will be flickering on your screen!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.